https://thelibertyloft.com/part-2-anyone-notice-that-the-new-infrastructure-bill-isnt-about-infrastructure/

Charlotte, NC — This is part two of the article that ran yesterday. You can find part one here.

$175 Billion in Subsidies for Electric Vehicles

For as much as liberals complain about large corporate subsidies, they cheer on proposals like these that ultimately (and disproportionately) benefit the very people they resent because:

SURPRISE! Electric vehicles are made by large corporations. Large corporations that reportedly strip the earth for lithium, have huge injury claims, and supposedly pay pennies a day to their third-world miners/minors. The EXACT same corporate folks that they claim to hate. Congratulations, you just got played.

The funds will go toward manufacturing subsidies and customer tax credits.

But here’s the most laughable part: they’ve allocated more toward subsidizing electric cars than the total $115 billion to “modernize the bridges, highways, roads, and main streets that are in most critical need of repair.”

This alone received more money than actual infrastructure.

$213 Billion to Build/Retrofit 2 Million Houses & Buildings

It’s exactly as it reads. But what does sustainable housing have to do with infrastructure? Evidently, there’s another $40 billion in the bill for public housing in particular.

$100 Billion for New Public Schools and Making School Lunches ‘Greener’

A few things on this … First, schools aren’t even required to reopen. In fact, in some areas, this is still prohibited.

Wild thought: Why are we building new ones when we aren’t filling the existing ones?

Second, this would be in addition to the $128.5 billion in funds they received from the stimulus bill. Of that $128.5 billion, only $6 billion of it is available this year. And this doesn’t come close to including all of those millions that are supposed to be sluicing over from all of these “educational” (wink) state lotteries.

(personal note: I visited a museum in grade school and was able to get mom to cough up for tons of {educational} dinosaur stuff. Still can’t believe that she fell for that …)

But let’s not forget “green” lunches. They want to do away with the disposable stuff? Wasn’t the disposable stuff what kept things more hygienic? Aren’t we still in the midst of COVID?

$12 Billion for Community Colleges

Uhh, I’ve got nothing. An education bill I guess?

Billions to Eliminate ‘Racial and Gender Inequities’ in STEM

See #6. Really not understanding what this has to do with infrastructure. I fail see how this falls into the scope of the federal government.

$100 Billion to Expand Broadband Internet (And Government Control of It)

This is not being called ‘Net Neutrality’ because it’s much more than that. This is a bold move toward nationalizing the internet as a state-run utility. And that’s absolutely terrifying: if you don’t think that control of information flow can cause you to believe things that aren’t true, then think back to when you were told there was a Santa Claus -complete with the assurance that you didn’t need to worry about the contradictions.

I’ll write more later, but every one of you folks should be scared s***less about this. The Patriot Act pales by comparison.

$25 Billion for Government Childcare Programs

This sounds an awful lot like a welfare program for child care, and not a thing to do with infrastructure or bridges. (I guess if we have some trolls underneath said bridges and they were eating the children it might count …)

That’s because it is. States must use it to build and supply more child care facilities.

It’s estimated that one-third of this plan’s spending — approximately $621 billion — goes to “transportation infrastructure and resilience.”

People have repeatedly complained there’s not enough money being spent of things like roads or education, and they’re right .

But the money IS being appropriated for that causes-the cash never seems to make it to its final destination. Perhaps it might because they never consider looking at how the money is actually earmarked.

And as an added bonus, the Biden administration buried the PRO Act into the infrastructure bill.

Specifically, the PRO Act:

Proposes sweeping changes to national labor laws

Repeals and bans right-to-work state laws

Forces workers to join and financially support unions

Mandates that employers turn over workers’ personal, private information to union organizers, potentially subjecting workers to harassment retribution, and privacy breaches

Imposes a version of California’s job-killing law Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) on the entire nation since that has worked so well there

Reclassifies millions of independent contractors as employees, which will put them out of work when the tax bill hits

THIS will be the subject of a future rant.

The government has never had a revenue problem. (I mean, seriously, how can you have a money problem when you are the one IN CHARGE OF PRINTING IT??)

It has a spending problem.

And the fact that the American populace did not go absolutely berserk over the first spending bill that gave less than 15% of their own money back as “stimulus” while the rest is being sent overseas AMID ANNOUNCEMENTS THAT TAXES ARE GOING TO INCREASE is blowing my mind.

And THAT indicates that WE have a complacency problem. It is going to be an expensive one. And potentially catastrophic.

