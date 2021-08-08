https://noqreport.com/2021/08/08/are-covid-camps-about-to-be-reality/

Years ago, I had a page on Facebook that before it was censored and eventually removed from the platform covered topics that we are seeing happening unfold today. One of those topics I covered was the FEMA camps that are dotted all across our country. Citizen journalists would take the images and share them with many of us that held larger pages and we would share them with our following, and at first, we were not flagged or banned for it. However, as time went on we started getting warnings and banned before our page was finally taken away.

Now, those stories that we shared so many years ago are springing back into the news and it is no longer some wild conspiracy theory. This is a conspiracy fact and you can find the information right on the CDC website.

Vikings Didn’t Even Look Close to This

40 Us Cities with the Worst Reputations

Tinnitus? When The Ringing Won’t Stop, Do This (It’s Genius)

World’s Greatest Athlete Turned Actor The 50 Most Handsome Men of All Time Watch out for These TV Shows Here to Shake Up 2021 For years, these nefarious people in our […]