President Joe Biden, who is at home today in Wilmington, Delaware, received his presidential briefing at 10 a.m. Monday morning, and called for a lid shortly after, according to a report from the press pool covering the White House.

“The White House has called a travel pool lid at 11:27,” according to the White House pool report.

Additionally, no briefing is scheduled on Monday for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Townhall reported.

Prior to calling a lid, Biden released a statement regarding the unrest in Belarus, following instituting “new sanctions against Belarusian individuals and entities for their role in attacks on democracy and human rights, transnational repression, and corruption.” Other statements released on Monday included Biden’s support of the requirement for Department of Defense service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Department of Justice’s filing to review documents on 9/11.

