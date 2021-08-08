https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/566820-biden-emboldens-establishment-democrats-with-ballot-box-wins

Almost seven months into the Biden administration, establishment Democrats are feeling emboldened — and winning races around the country.

The trend marks a sharp contrast to just a few years ago, when liberal firebrands found stunning success taking on more traditional candidates, including incumbent lawmakers, in a wave that invigorated the activist left while enraging party conventionalists wary that internal divisions would weaken the brand.

Those debates, though, occurred in a vastly different political environment: Donald TrumpDonald TrumpBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Former acting AG testifies before panel probing election interference GOP senator vows to slow-walk T infrastructure bill, sparking standoff MORE was president; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonUS has opportunity to establish stronger economic ties with Laos Democratic senators increase pressure to declassify 9/11 documents related to Saudi role in attacks Stacey Abrams, Michelle Obama collaborating on voting rights push MORE was under fire for failing to defeat him; and liberals were hammering the party brass for siding with the establishment candidate over Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenate braces for days-long infrastructure slog Latino voters: ‘Do we have your attention now?’ Jeffries: Shontel Brown win in Ohio proves anti-establishment line of attack is ‘lame’ MORE (I-Vt.), the liberal rebel whose spirited fight for economic justice won legions of fans from coast to coast.

Fast forward to 2021: Joe Biden, another establishment candidate who ran on a promise to bring bipartisanship back to Washington, is in the White House. And his victory over Trump has deflated the frequent liberal argument that Democrats lose elections because they don’t fight hard enough for progressive ideals.

Following in Biden’s mold, a number of Democrats have won primary contests in recent months by running moderate campaigns against more liberal — or just more iconoclastic — opponents.

Those dynamics have appeared in Louisiana, where Troy Carter defeated Karen Carter Peterson in an April special election to replace former Rep. Cedric Richmond Cedric RichmondBiden walks fine line with Fox News Critical race theory becomes focus of midterms Democrats look to flip script on GOP ‘defund the police’ attacks MORE (D). Both candidates were state senators, but Carter was more moderate, and won the support of prominent figures in the Congressional Black Caucus.

The trend has also emerged in Virginia, where former-Gov. Terry McAuliffe — a longtime Democratic operator allied with the Clinton camp — prevailed in a crowded field against more liberal opponents in the gubernatorial primary.

It surfaced again last month in the New York City mayoral primary, where Eric Adams, a former police captain, defeated a more progressive field with a tough-on-crime message that might have found a tougher reception just a year ago, following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Adams has since advised House Democrats to campaign on a similar law enforcement position — an unveiled shot at the liberals pushing to defund the police.

The intraparty battle took center stage again this week in Ohio, where Shontel Brown, a Democratic operative who vowed to work closely with party leaders in Washington, easily defeated Nina Turner, a progressive activist who’d promised no such thing.

And on Friday, centrist Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.), who’s been watching establishment candidates win primary after primary this year, jumped into the Senate race to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyBlack women look to build upon gains in coming elections Watch live: GOP senators present new infrastructure proposal Sasse rebuked by Nebraska Republican Party over impeachment vote MORE. Lamb, a Marine and former prosecutor from western Pennsylvania, joins a crowded field that includes a pair of progressives, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

For party leaders on Capitol Hill, the defeat of potential rabble-rousers is a welcome new trend.

“In the post-Trump era, the anti-establishment line of attack is lame — when President Biden Joe BidenBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Senate confirms Biden’s pick for Navy secretary CNN’s Jim Acosta on delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis variant?’ MORE and Democratic legislators are delivering millions of good-paying jobs, the fastest-growing economy in 40 years and a massive child tax cut,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesClyburn says he planned to stay out of Ohio race until he was called ‘stupid’ Jeffries: Shontel Brown win in Ohio proves anti-establishment line of attack is ‘lame’ The Memo: Disgraced Cuomo clings to power MORE (N.Y.), chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, told The New York Times last week.

Whether the establishment’s victory streak extends through the cycle remains to be seen. But it’s guaranteed to be tested, as at least four Democratic veterans — Reps. Carolyn Maloney Carolyn MaloneyDOJ tells former Trump officials they can testify in Jan. 6 investigations: report Overnight Energy: Democrats request interview with Exxon lobbyist after undercover tapes | Biden EPA to reconsider Trump rollback on power plant pollution in 2022 | How climate change and human beings influence wildfires Democrats request interview with Exxon lobbyist after undercover tapes MORE (N.Y.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Danny Davis Daniel (Danny) K. DavisLobbying world House candidate in Chicago says gun violence prompted her to run Longtime Illinois Rep. Danny K. Davis gets Justice Democrats-backed primary challenger MORE (Ill.) and Jim Cooper Jim CooperOvernight Defense: Military justice overhaul included in defense bill | Pentagon watchdog to review security of ‘nuclear football’ | Pentagon carries out first air strike in Somalia under Biden Pentagon watchdog to review security of ‘nuclear football’ Blackburn: ‘Taylor Swift would be the first victim’ of socialism, Marxism MORE (Tenn.) — are all facing primary challenges from the left. All four are endorsed by Justice Democrats, the activist group that helped to propel Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezLawmakers must also serve as community organizers Ohio special election: A good day for Democrats Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries MORE (D-N.Y.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Marie Newman (D-Ill.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) to victory in recent years over sitting veteran lawmakers.

But as establishment Democratic candidates rack up the wins on the primary circuit, progressives in Congress have notched some huge policy victories and continue to pull Biden and his agenda to the left.

Sanders and Biden have teamed up on a sweeping $3.5 trillion “human infrastructure” plan that would expand child tax credits, fund pre-kindergarten and community college, and broaden Medicare to include dental and vision coverage.

And just last week, a group of liberal agitators led by Bush, a first-term firebrand and member of the progressive Squad, forced Biden’s hand on an expired eviction moratorium.

Initially, the administration declared itself powerless to extend the moratorium beyond July 31, citing a Supreme Court ruling in June saying it was unconstitutional. Then Bush, who had once been homeless herself, staged a sit-in, sleeping on the Capitol steps for four nights. The protest attracted support from other liberal lawmakers, activists, Democratic leaders in Congress — and the national news media.

Biden quickly caved and announced a new 60-day moratorium on evictions in most of the country, likely sparing hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Americans from being put out on the street.

Taking a victory lap, Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalHillicon Valley: Senators highlight security threats from China during rare public hearing | Facebook suspends accounts of NYU researchers who’ve criticized platform Democrats urge Amazon, Facebook to drop requests for Khan recusal ‘The Squad’ celebrates Biden eviction moratorium MORE (D-Wash.) hailed Bush for forcing the issue, and the administration for “listening to the clarion call” of the outraged left.

“This is an enormous victory,” Jayapal said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Moderate Democrats push for standalone infrastructure vote Republicans renew intraparty battle over trillion-dollar spending MORE (D-Calif.), though she initially clashed with liberals over tactics, also praised Bush for bringing public awareness to the plight of renters — and pressuring Biden to take action when Congress did not.

“In order for public sentiment to prevail, people have to know,” Pelosi told reporters Friday. “That was a way for people to know.”

But while some liberal tactics have united the party, others risk dividing it. Basking in the national spotlight this past week, Bush was asked whether it was hypocritical to spend $70,000 in campaign funds on private security while backing the “defund the police” movement. Bush replied that she wouldn’t be able to fight to keep millions of Americans in their homes if she was dead, then doubled down on her calls to shift funds away from law enforcement.

“So suck it up, and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets,” Bush told CBS in a video clip that made vulnerable centrists shudder and is guaranteed to be used in GOP campaign ads this cycle.

“If I have actual police officers who have threatened my life … tell me that I don’t need security.”

Defunding the police is the very issue that had divided House Democrats after their election drubbing just nine months ago, when the party saw 14 of their vulnerable incumbents go down to defeat. On a caucus call back then, centrist Rep. Abigail Spanberger Abigail Davis SpanbergerHillicon Valley: Federal cyber agency kicks off effort to defend US against cyberattacks | Senators introduce bill to sanction nations tied to ransomware attacks | Amazon pushes back corporate reopening Lawmakers roll out bipartisan bill to help track cyber crimes Lawmakers can’t reconcile weakening the SALT cap with progressive goals MORE (D-Va.) lashed out at progressive colleagues for identifying as democratic socialists and embracing calls to defund the police.

“We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again. . . . We lost good members because of that,” Spanberger said on the call, according to The Washington Post. “If we are classifying Tuesday as a success . . . we will get f—ing torn apart in 2022.”

