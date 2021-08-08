https://basedunderground.com/2021/08/08/bombshell-leak-countries-that-buy-pfizers-vaccine-undertake-to-break-the-law/

Editor’s Commentary: When we posted our first story on this last week, we were naive enough to expect others to pick up on it. No, we didn’t think mainstream media would see it, but after tens of thousands of readers across all of our platforms read the story we assumed others in conservative media would take a crack at reporting on it.

Unfortunately, only one did so far. Free West Media did an excellent writeup on it and explored even more deeply how undeniably lopsided the Pfizer Covid-19 “vaccine” contracts are. They dug deep into the laws of many of the countries who signed the agreement and revealed that ALL of them had failed to uphold their own laws, even their own constitutions.

We’re more hopeful this time that someone else will help spread the word. In the meantime, we’ll turn it over to FWM:

Leaked information from confidential agreements that vaccine manufacturer Pfizer concluded with a large number of buyer countries, revealed slave contracts that violate legislation in each and every country. Buyers undertake to break all laws that stand in the way of mass vaccination. The buyers also undertake to bear all costs and all responsibility for the experimental jabs and waive the right to breach the agreement.

In history’s largest medical experiment with “vaccines” that have not been approved for use in humans, it is the buyers’ responsibility to defend Pfizer for causing harm, leaked documents showed. Pfizer has escaped all liability and is indemnified, arguing that side effects and the long-term effects of the injections are unknown – to the company as well. Pfizer thus admits that an insufficiently tested product is being pushed in literally billions of doses on the world market.

This means that all responsibility for costs, healthcare, etc. due to vaccine damage – no matter how large and onerous – is passed on to the taxpayers in the countries that have signed the agreements. Since the agreements put each country’s own laws out of play, they have all been signed at government level. The design of the agreements is an important explanation for why the propaganda for mass vaccination is of a totalitarian nature and does not allow for debate or questioning.

In view of the fact that the majority of those now in hospital for Covid-19 are fully vaccinated – a situation that buyers could never have anticipated – the agreements certainly appear to be criminal. The buyer countries have been forced to sign the blank agreements, without knowing what they were actually buying.

On July 28 , NBC Chicago reported that 169 people in Illinois died and 644 were hospitalized for Covid-19. Everyone was fully vaccinated. Israel with 9,3 million inhabitants was among the first to sign an agreement with Pfizer. The vaccination rate in the country is 55 percent, and 11 051 469 vaccine doses have been distributed. On June 30, the alarming news broke that fully vaccinated patients accounted for half of Covid adults hospitalized in Israel. In just over a month, the numbers have increased dramatically.

Albania’s agreement with Pfizer

Even from Iceland, which has a vaccination rate of as much as 71,1 percent, there are worrying reports that the majority of hospitalized Covid-19s have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines that have been presented as “safe” and painted as the only salvation in the pandemic, have turned out to be the opposite. Pfizer had good reason to force binding agreements with buyer countries before the truth about the “vaccines” started emerging. One of the top managers in the WHO, Mariangela Simao, admit that people can not feel safe just because they have taken the jab. Vaccines are not enough to prevent the spread of infection.

It is Israeli cyber security expert, Ehden Biber, who lives in England, that is responsible for the sensational leak regarding the agreements of Pfizer and its customers. Unsurprisingly, the explosive information he recently shared on Twitter on this issue was immediately deleted.

The basis of Biber’s revelation is Albania’s agreement with Pfizer, which was published in the newspaper Gogo.al in January. Curiously, not a single journalist investigated the leak or found it interesting enough to report on.

“They should be ashamed,” said Ehden Biber, who has also leaked Pfizer’s agreements with the EU, Israel, Brazil (signed by Roberto Ferreira Dias, head of the logistics department) and the Dominican Republic. The agreements are designed in the same way, only with different pricing based on what countries could endure. Albania pays $12 per dose, the United States $19,5 per dose and Israel $62 per dose.

“Netanyahu [Israel’s former prime minister] is certainly a magician – he made Israel pay $62 per vaccine dose – five times more than Albania – and got people to worship him for the lousy deal,” noted Biber.

A group of independent investigative journalists in South America has revealed that Pfizer in negotiations with Brazil and Argentina, among others, demanded that the country provide state assets such as embassy buildings and military bases as a guarantee for future costs for possible lawsuits.

The negotiations have been marked by conflicts and delays, and government officials have stated that they were being held hostage by “life-saving vaccines”. After protracted and divisive controversies, Argentina did not sign an agreement until 27 July with Pfizer for about 20 million vaccine doses.

Pfizer has negotiated with more than a hundred countries and signed agreements with a dozen countries in Latin America that have been forced to agree to the company’s outrageous demands. The industry’s greed and abuse are all the clearer in light of the fact that Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers had received generous grants of hundreds of millions of dollars from several governments throughout the vaccine development process. The German government, for example, gave Pfizer’s business partner BioNTech $445 million.

Sweden has recently obediently agreed to increased prices per vaccine dose in the EU’s latest agreement with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. For Pfizer/BioNTech, this is an increase from around SEK 160 to SEK 200 per dose. For Moderna from 190 to about 220 kronor, according to the Financial Times.

The reason for the price increase is that the vaccine has been “updated”. Sweden’s “vaccine coordinator”, pharmacist Richard Bergström (with a long history in the pharmaceutical industry) welcomed the price hike. “It’s well worth the money. I call it an ‘all inclusive’ award.”

There is no way out or any way for the buyers to break the agreement if it turns out that the “vaccine” is harmful and large parts of the population suffer from death or other serious side effects. The buyer must complete the agreement and pay the full amount anyway.

Some samples from the confidential agreements

The purchaser is aware that the efficacy and long-term effects of the vaccine are unknown and that side effects may occur which are not currently known.

The buyer must pay Pfizer for the ordered doses, regardless of how many you use and regardless of whether Pfizer has the preparation approved by the authorities. ” (This was written before the FDA’s emergency approval of the so-called “vaccines”).

The buyer hereby agrees to indemnify, defend and hold Pfizer/BioNTech and their subsidiaries indemnified against all claims, documents, claims, losses, damages, debts, settlements, penalties, fines, costs and expenses.

The buyer must pay all losses, including and without limitation costs for legal fees and other legal costs.

Buyer must indemnify Pfizer for claims and all losses and must implement this through statutory or regulatory requirements.

Pfizer has the right to make necessary adjustments to the agreed number of contracted doses and delivery schedule, based on principles decided by Pfizer. The buyer is obliged to agree to any change.

The agreement must be kept secret for ten years.

However, for the state of Israel’s agreement with Pfizer, signed by the Israeli Ministry of Health on January 6, a full 30 years of secrecy apply. The reason is unclear.

The Covid vaccines were emergency approved (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 1, 2020 – in violation of the agency’s own rules. Emergency approval can only be granted if there is no other, effective treatment. Such treatments exist – but were eliminated by medical authorities around the world. The reason was simple: if effective drug treatments were available, the FDA’s emergency approval would be invalidated and the “vaccines” would be illegal.

Both Plaquenil (Hydroxychloroquine) and the 2015 Nobel Prize-winning drug Scatol (Ivermectin) have been shown to be effective and safe. they areb also cheap, because the patents have expired. Ivermectin has been used for 35 years and 4 billion doses have been distributed. But on March 31, the corrupt WHO banned Ivermectin from treating Covid-19 with the argument “insufficient safety”, despite studies showing that Ivermectin, if used at an early stage of the disease, reduced mortality by 74 percent and has 85 percent efficiency if used as prophylaxis.

International health authorities, including the Swedish Medicines Agency, have slavishly complied with the WHO’s injunctions.

Pfizer demanded that embassy buildings and military bases be provided as a guarantee for future costs for possible lawsuits

Mainstream media around the world have contributed to denying patients good and tested treatments by not raising any questions or concerns. Ivermectin was called a “veterinary medicine” and “dangerous”. On May 22, the two reputable medical journals The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine published false articles alleging studies of nearly 100 000 Covid-19 patients in 671 hospitals and six continents. The bottom line was that Hydroxychloroquine was ruled out as an effective Covid-19 treatment.

Their scam came down to sheer political and medical terrorism. When the scam was revealed and the authors of the article Surgisphere, an obscure small business in Illinois, could not show the data on which the article was based, both The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine were forced on June 4 to retract the article and apologize to readers. But by then the system media’s journalists were no longer interested, so the public was never informed about the scam. The publication error nevertheless had serious consequences. The Swedish Medicines Agency banned Plaquenil (Hydroxychloroquine) for indications other than rheumatism. Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were thus sacrificed to prepare the market for the vaccine manufacturers’ multi-billion profits. And in addition, millions of patients with Covid were sacrificed. They all might have recovered if they had received the proven medicines.

Why does any country sign such a slave contract at all and agree to break its own laws?

One explanation is the worldwide mass psychosis and the panic and pressure that erupted at the same time as the Corona pandemic in early 2020.

“The globalist entity Pfizer hates nation states and does not recognize their laws and acts as a government that governs other governments in the world. If you look at the complete lawlessness and meltdown of the once stable institutions around the world, you can see that Big Pharma (the multinational pharmaceutical industry) is being used as a massive brick wall to break down national laws and national sovereignty in all countries,” said Ehden Biber.

“Anyone who takes part in the agreements realizes that there are good reasons for Pfizer to keep it a secret and why they make an effort to hide the details of the agreements.”

The FDA thus gave an emergency approval to the so-called “Covid vaccines” on December 1, 2020. Ten days later, TNI (Trusted News Initiative), an association of several of the world’s leading media houses and major online platforms, decided to “pioneer a global vaccine campaign and combat the spread of ‘harmful misinformation’ about vaccines”. It was announced at the World Press Freedom Conference on December 10, 2020.

Business magazine Biz News, reported on the initiative: “In a surprisingly underreported event, many of the world’s biggest media, agreed to promote the global vaccine rollout and focus on combating the spread of harmful vaccine disinformation.”

Thus the world’s most influential media groups have decided to act as megaphones for the interests of the vaccine industry and state pharmaceutical authorities. The agreement explains something that has long been obvious to many media consumers, namely the media’s startling one-sided propaganda for the vaccines.

TNI members are some of the largest and leading media houses and news agencies in the world, including the news agencies AP and AFP, Reuters, British BBC, CBC Canada, European Broadcast Union, Facebook, Financial Times, First Draft, Google, YouTube, The Hindu , Microsoft, Twitter and the Washington Post.

Privately owned online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Google, due to their extreme profitability, evidently colluded with the established media in their efforts to restrict freedom of expression – something that millions of users have experienced in recent years. In Sweden, a seemingly lobotomized and paralyzed journalist corps has so far acted as the megaphones of the Public Health Agency and the vaccine industry and only delivered one-sided vaccine propaganda. The same shills are seen over and over on media platforms, voicing no criticism, opposing views or even questions.

And as if that were not bad enough, one and the same person, James Smith, sits on the board of both Reuters news agency and Pfizer: Two incompatible roles.

He was previously CEO of Reuters and now calls himself Jim Smith. On Pfizer’s board, he was known as James Smith. In an attempt to hide his dual role, he has removed his image from his LinkedIn profile., but it’s the same person. He is also a member of the International Business Council of the globalist body World Economic Forum.

