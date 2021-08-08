https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/boris-johnson-credits-the-lockdown-not-the-vax/

Boris said the quiet part out loud pic.twitter.com/SWvvbdZWG3 — 404_Not_Found (@4_04_Not_Found) August 7, 2021

Johnson is working some angle here, pushing back against Lockdown criticism.

Because yesterday he urged 16 and up to get Vaxxed







Boris Johnson has urged families to ‘listen to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation’, after it recommended that 16 and 17-year-olds get a first dose of the vaccine. The Prime Minister says “they know what’s safe and I think we should listen to them and take our lead from them.”

Nice thrashing here from Sky News Australia





