Breaking news out of Florida where a federal judge just granted Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings a preliminary injunction that “blocks a state law barring business from requiring proof of vaccination”:

Breaking: A federal judge Sunday night sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a fight with Florida over vaccine passports, granting the cruise line’s request for a preliminary injunction that blocks a state law barring businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. — Gary Fineout (@fineout) August 9, 2021

The ruling is being called a “big loss” for Gov. Ron DeSantis:

New: In a big loss for DeSantis, a judge is allowing Norwegian Cruise Lines to implement its vaccine mandate. The judge blocked DeSantis’s plan to fine Norwegian millions of dollars per cruise if it required passengers to show proof of vaccinations.https://t.co/thQPi84hCP — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) August 9, 2021

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams wrote in her ruling that Florida “‘fails to provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate’ for its prohibition on vaccine passports”:

In a nearly 60-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams stated that Florida “fails to provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate” for its prohibition on vaccine passports. https://t.co/LUIIjPDkM7 — Gary Fineout (@fineout) August 9, 2021

More from the judge:

“Amid myriad, rapidly-changing requirements regarding quarantining and testing, there is one constant that facilitates cruise line customers’ access to advertised ports of call: documentary proof of vaccination will expedite passengers’ entry into virtually every single country and port where Plaintiffs intend to sail,” Williams wrote.

Read the whole thing here.

