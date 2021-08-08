https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/comedian-trevor-moore-of-the-whitest-kids-u-know-is-dead-at-41/

Trevor Moore, a comedian, actor, producer, and co-founder of the sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know, died Friday evening at 41 from an ‘undisclosed accident.’ His death was confirmed by his manager, who issued this statement on behalf of his wife Aimee Carlson and the Moore family:

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Born in New Jersey, Moore became the world’s youngest published cartoonist with his book Scraps at age 12.

At 16, he began writing weekly cartoons for several newspapers in his home state of Virginia, then signed a deal with a production company to write and produce The Trevor Moore Show, a weekly sketch comedy program for his local TV station and their affiliates.

Full story at NY Post…