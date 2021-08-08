http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/R0yn4j5542c/companies-thought-they-had-a-plan-for-fall-now-they-are-scrapping-it-11628415001

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended many office reopening plans for this fall.

Photo: Gabby Jones for The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...