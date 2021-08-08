https://thelibertyloft.com/covid-19-a-plan-decades-in-the-making-part-3-no-justice-but-plenty-of-pandering/

Charlotte, NC — “We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures such as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage, to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process,” said Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, in 2015.

Yes, I’m starting this third part the same way as the first two. As I wrote in Part 1 and Part 2, Dr. David Martin has built a damning case against Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and his cronies, like Daszak, based on patent evidence and their own words.

“This is the criminal indicting himself,” Martin said of the Daszak quote. He added: “These perpetrators are actually admitting to their crimes. And laughing full in the face of a public who cannot do anything because the courts refuse, and the Justice Department refuse, to take the action that is required when a crime is being committed.”

The crime is collusion and racketeering. The allegation is the “pandemic” was created for Fauci and friends to profit off a “vaccine.” The crime is a violation of 18 U.S. Code § 175.

Just take the clear push by Fauci to use remdesivir, a patented drug created by NIAID funds to Fauci’s friends at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. That expensive drug that appears to be worthless was pushed over the vastly cheaper Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) which has far more evidence proving its worth. Unfortunately for HCQ, it is now part of the public domain with no more patents and no way for Fauci and his buddies to profit.

Martin has worked with the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the past, including for the anthrax scare in the early 2000s, and he put the evidence of Fauci’s crimes in their hands in April of 2020.

“The fact of the matter is, the Department of Justice has abjectly failed every U.S. attorney in this country,” Martin said. “Every part of the DOJ’s antitrust division has been focused singularly on the social media price-fixing, search engine optimization, restraint of trade — those kinds of things. They’ve been singularly focused on that as the fig leaf to hide behind what is, in fact, a much larger crime.”

Martin added: “The crime is that we have collusion between what is called interlocking directorates, inside of antitrust law. We have Anthony Fauci at NIAID. We have the director of the Center for Disease Control in China. And we have Dr. (Chris) Elias from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. All sitting on a board. All colluding to actually create, price fix and market direct this pandemic.”

We all remember Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) taking on Fauci last month which garnered plenty of headlines. Martin said he’s given the evidence to Paul, and Paul avoided the “knockout.”

Martin said: “I know that he had the ability to deliver the knockout blow because the knockout blow was — Dr. Fauci, you just said you didn’t fund gain-of-function research, so why is it that the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill received a letter from (National Institutes of Health) saying that there was a moratorium on the gain-of-function research that you just said you weren’t funding? Because I have that letter. I have the letter UNC-Chapel Hill got. And I know that it came from NIH and NIAID. So how is it possible, Dr. Fauci, that you can actually tell me that you weren’t funding gain-of-function research when your own letterhead says that you were. And why was it that Rand Paul did not deliver that knockout blow when he had Anthony Fauci witness in front of them capable of delivering that blow?”

Indeed, the NIAID did send that letter, and UNC-Chapel Hill ignored that moratorium, according to Martin.

Meanwhile, the Republicans have put their singular focus on targeting China with “evidence” of an “accidental lab leak” in Wuhan. Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said the “preponderance of the evidence” shows it, “evidence” that they’ve submitted to the media (yes, the same media they tell us not to trust) and not to the public. And McCaul said the “evidence” suggested COVID-19 leaked in August or September of 2019, months before any outbreak occurred.

Martin said: “I’m the first to suggest to you that the same mainstream media that made it illegal to talk about the Wuhan leak, you know, six months ago and then suddenly made it fair game to talk about again, is using distraction about a leak. This is not about a virus. And the story of ‘where did it come from’ is actually a total misdirect…. The problem is nothing started in Wuhan. Nothing.”

If you want to know what evidence looks like, Martin has produced it. There’s plenty more from others. If you’re looking for the truth, then this evidence must be taken seriously and investigated.

In my opinion, the GOP is instead playing it safe with the easy target being China. Maybe it’s because if they pursued the truth it could call to question the so-called “vaccines” that nobody is allowed to question. Big Pharma owns the political class. Just look at salesman Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) who literally said: “If they came to me and said ‘in order to get a booster, you’ve got to take a shot in the eyeball,’ I’d do it.”

These shots have led to record deaths and injuries, and plenty of doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough, one of the most published doctors ever, are issuing stark warnings.

“This is what Globalists have been waiting for,” McCullough said. “They’ve been waiting for a way of marking people. That if you get the vaccine, you’re marked in a database. And this can be used for trade, for commerce, for behavior modification — all different purposes.”

McCullough added: “Here, in the United States, we have 100 million people vaccinated (with the COVID-19 bioweapon shots so far). This is far and away the most lethal, toxic, biologic agent ever injected into a human body in American history.”

