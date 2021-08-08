http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c1zcUpOzQBg/

Former Cuomo assistant Brittany Commisso said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” in a preview clip from “CBS This Morning” that what Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) did to her was a “crime.”

She called for him to be held accountable according to the law.

Commisso is one of 11 women referenced in the report from New York State Attorney General Letitia James that alleged the Governor sexually harassed several women.

According to the report, Commisso alleged the governor “engaged in close and intimate hugs” on multiple occasions, sexually harassed her several times, and once he “reached under her blouse and grabbed her breast.”

On Friday, she filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County District Attorney’s office against the governor for allegedly groping her in the Executive Mansion in Albany, NY.

National Correspondent Jericka Duncan asked, “Why did you file that criminal complaint with the sheriff’s office?”

Commisso said, “It was the right thing to do the governor needs to be held accountable.”

Duncan said, “Just so I’m clear, again, being held accountable to you means seeing the governor charged with a crime?”

Commisso said, “What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law.”

