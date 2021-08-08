https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/cuomo-tries-cut-deal-avoid-impeachment?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered not to run for a fourth term if officials do not pursue impeaching the embattled politician.

Before state Attorney General Letitia James’ report concluding that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women was released, the governor’s team made the offer to the New York State Democratic Party Chairman, The New York Post reported.

“It was something that was floated to me by the folks in the Cuomo camp as a possible option before the attorney general’s report came out,” New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs told The Post. “I never saw it as a viable option.”

“I shot it down pretty quick,” he continued. “Either you can survive the AG’s report and run again or you don’t survive the AG’s report. There’s no compromise.”

Before Melissa DeRosa announced her resignation Sunday night, the top Cuomo aide asked executive chamber staff for legislative strategies to muffle talks of impeachment, a source told The City.

Longtime Cuomo ally Charlie King, who was a senior campaign advisor to the governor’s re-election campaign, reportedly also inquired about making a deal, a source told The Post.

However, King denied the claim, “No. He’s not running for a fourth term, period.”

Cuomo’s current term ends on Dec. 31, 2022, and while denying any wrongdoing, he has ignored calls to resign from President Biden and other close allies.

Bill Mulrow, Cuomo’s 2018 campaign chairman and former top aide, reportedly told the governor, “You don’t need this,” as he encouraged him to resign, a source told The Post.

Mulrow complained about Cuomo’s refusal to resign. “The governor keeps saying he needs more time,” a source said, according to The Post.

The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee met on Monday for updates on its Cuomo investigation. The committee said its probe was “nearing completion” and it would “consider potential articles of impeachment,” The Post reported.

Cuomo has until Friday to provide any information he wants the committee to consider. Assembly Member Charles Lavine said on Monday that the judiciary committee was beginning the process that could possibly “lead to articles of impeachment in a very short time,” according to The Post.

