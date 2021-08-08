https://noqreport.com/2021/08/08/dead-or-disappeared-the-trail-of-turkeys-biggest-crypto-scammer-goes-cold/

A worldwide manhunt is underway for a cryptocurrency scammer who defrauded investors of more than $2.7 billion.

Faruk Fatih Ozer was the chairman and founder of Turkish cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, which went offline in May, sending account holders into a panic. He was seen leaving Istanbul Airport in April, bound for Albania. Ozer was then spotted in a hotel in Albania but has not been seen since.

The Thodex scam is believed to be the largest con in Turkish history , and some 400,000 people are believed to have fallen victim to him.

It’s alleged he was dumped by his girlfriend before shutting up shop and going on the run. She claimed he was jealous and possessive, and had to rebuff him multiple times after their breakup.

Some have speculated that he may be dead, as he was last seen in Albania and there is no trace left of him. However, the Albanian police do not have a great track record of apprehending those who are wanted.They failed to catch the ex-Mayor of Vore Agim Kajmaku , reporting that he was wanted and on the run. Exit […]