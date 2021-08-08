https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-covid-actually-leak-from-wuhan-lab-in-2018/
#China Central Television (CCTV) Report on #Wuhan #Coronavirus Research in 2018 pic.twitter.com/2RXtlln9Pr
— IntrepidResearch (@intrepidinfo) August 8, 2021
China Central Television (CCTV) reports on Wuhan Coronavirus research in 2018.
Did the original Wuhan leak happen in 2018?
Prior to September 2019. Interesting…
If we take the report at face value, we could argue that their maintenance repairs, starting in early 2019, had to happen AFTER the leak, which would put the leak potentially in 2018, as you have already said. pic.twitter.com/f1CwxodkRz
— jefftolle (@jefftolle) August 2, 2021