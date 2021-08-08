https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-covid-actually-leak-from-wuhan-lab-in-2018/

Posted by Kane on August 8, 2021 4:20 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

China Central Television (CCTV) reports on Wuhan Coronavirus research in 2018.

Did the original Wuhan leak happen in 2018?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...