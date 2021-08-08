https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/566910-dixie-fire-grows-into-californias-second-largest-in-history

The Dixie Fire in California has grown to become the state’s second largest wildfire in history, the Washington Post reported.

State officials said on Sunday that the wildfire has grown into more than 463,000 acres of land. It is second largest fire in state history behind last August’s Complex wildfire.

Some of the state’s biggest fires have started this year under dry conditions and record high temperatures, the Post noted.

According to Cal Fire data, the Dixie Fire comes in second behind the 2020 August Complex fire, which torched more than 1 million acres and burned more than 900 structures.

The historic town of Greenville was destroyed last week due to the wildfire, with 14,000 buildings facing possible destruction in its path, the Post reported. Authorities were working to keep the fire from reaching Crescent Mills, a few miles away.

The Dixie wildfire has damaged 589 buildings and injured three firefighters, the Post noted. There have been no fatalities.

The Hill has reached out to the Plumas National Forest and the U.S Forest Service for more information.

