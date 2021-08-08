https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/dj-posts-pics-of-obamas-birthday-party-before-being-forced-to-delete-them/

A performer at former President Barack Obama’s birthday party managed to take stealth pictures of the opulent Martha’s Vineyard event and share them with Instagram followers.

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman discreetly snapped pics of the event’s high-end food, drink and swag offerings and talked to their followers as the party unfolded, according to screenshots of the posts, which were later deleted under the event’s photography ban.

The recording artist and his handler posted themselves smoking cannabis — which is legal in Massachusetts.

Snaps of the open bar showed bottles of top-shelf liquor and cigars, and s’mores cocktails garnished with melted marshmallows.

Despite Questlove being enlisted to coordinate a meat-free menu, photos showed that steak, chicken and shrimp were also available, with rice, greens and potatoes on the side.

Brownies and watermelon slices were served to staff and performers for dessert, along with Mexican hot chocolate, which the musician and manager apparently washed down with Hennessy, screenshots of the social media posts show.

Gold napkins, masks and backstage passes were emblazoned with 44X60, a reference to the 44th president’s 60th birthday, and bathroom amenities included antiperspirant wipes, a lint roller and Advil, according to the pictures.

Beckham, who reportedly performed a version of his hit “Birthday B—h” for the prez — who was also sung to by Alicia Keys and John Legend, later posted about the party.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham reportedly explained. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

By 1 a.m., the “scaled-down” shindig had officially petered out, as throngs of famous guests and workers clogged the roads of small-town Oak Bluffs, creating a “s–t show” of traffic congestion on the resort island, police said.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Bruce Springsteen Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert and John Kerry were just some of the celebrity guests at the seaside affair.

