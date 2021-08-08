https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/08/do-not-give-this-guy-your-money-shaun-king-begs-for-money-to-move-his-family-from-842k-home-because-hes-scared-and-stuff/

Shaun King is asking people to give him money so he can move from his nearly 1 million dollar home in New Jersey.

No, we’re not kidding.

What the Hell is wrong with this guy?

Really Shaun? REALLY?!

From Yahoo:

Shaun King announced earlier this week he is seeking donations to help move his family out of their New Jersey home after photographs of the house were published online by news outlets.

The controversial activist stated in a social media post that he is being forced to move from the $842,000 property, per a report from Atlanta Black Star. King’s Instagram page has since gone private and his Twitter profile was taken down.

Seems grifting more money for a move after grifting a bunch of other money wasn’t a smart way to go, eh Shaun?

Excellent question.

Oof.

Who is still giving this guy MONEY?

Seriously.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Well-played.

Just really dumb, Talcum X.

***

