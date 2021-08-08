https://www.theepochtimes.com/how-recent-government-mask-mandates-foster-distrust-among-americans_3937531.html

In a recent episode of “Real Talk With Wayne Dupree,” titled “Clueless Politicians,” Dupree talks about the inconsistencies being spread by government officials in regard to COVID-19 recommendations.

He tells his viewers that there are so many lies being thrown around today created to pull listeners in and provide clickbait, but not as many meant to deliver real solutions.

Dupree dives in to how the United States government’s inconsistent messaging on COVID-19 came to a head last week, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) again abruptly switched course on mask recommendations for vaccinated people.

“The sudden backtracking follows a pattern of misleading and incoherent government health guidance that has led to a general erosion of trust in the CDC,” Dupree states, referring to the varying recommendations from the CDC since the beginning of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus pandemic. The premise of Dupree’s argument is that trust is important in a free country, especially when trying to help the public make decisions about health.

Although Dupree asserts his belief that the vaccines have been effective in helping to end the pandemic for Americans who choose to take them, the episode shows clips of a COVID-19 patient that was hospitalized, who still says he would not take the vaccine, even if he could go back. When asked why, the patient answers that it is because he feels the administration is “trying to shove it down your throat.”

According to an Ipsos poll for Axios, the three largest groups least likely to get vaccinated are white Republicans, black Americans, and Hispanic Americans. According to Axios, they found a few similarities between these groups. “They’re most likely to say they don’t consume traditional mainstream news, and they’re most likely to distrust authority figures or institutions,” the outlet stated.

Dupree argues that when you lose someone’s trust consistently, it is paramount to build it back. The solution he offers on how to accomplish this is not by belittling those who don’t want to take the vaccine, but to explain carefully and rationally why the vaccine works and why the risks are minimal. He explains that the flip-flopping by the CDC is not accomplishing this goal, and that they can’t tell people the vaccine is safe and will get them back to normal life while also suddenly changing course and telling people that even if they have the vaccine, they need to continue to wear masks. Dupree points out that inconsistencies like this have been happening throughout the pandemic. He cites the surgeon general toward the beginning of the pandemic, who wrote on Twitter: “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing the general public from catching #coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk.”

In contrast, only a few months later, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials went on to not simply recommend masks, but to recommend mandating them.

Dupree also cites Fauci moving the goalpost on the amount of people needed to get vaccinated in order to create herd immunity, first saying it had to be between 60 to 70 percent, then to 75 to 80 percent or more. He later said the true number might be closer to 90 percent.

“They are not being straight with the American people on COVID-19,” Dupree says.

For example, even though outdoor transmission of the virus is extremely rare, government guidance suggested and many communities required masking, even outside.

Another instance is that although the risk from the virus for the young and healthy appears to be extremely low, the government still allowed schools to be closed across the country, ostensibly to protect students.

“The list goes on and on,” says Dupree.

The result of this political gamesmanship is a reduction of national trust. Dupree says that the groups with the lowest trust levels are the hardest to win back, asking how Americans are supposed to know if the newest mask mandate is about health at all. How do they know it isn’t simply to try to get vaccinated people to join the effort to pressure others to also get vaccinated?

He goes on to point out that without risk, people wouldn’t be able to drive, they would have to forgo nearly every medical procedure, and they probably would never even leave home. Dupree explains that if the vaccinated are largely protected from getting sick again, then the obvious answer is to educate people on the risks versus benefits instead of trying to force them into a decision through unreasonable restrictions.

“And why aren’t we talking about natural immunity?” he asks, saying that if someone has to resort to pressuring or mandating you into doing something with your body that you’re not comfortable with and don’t want any part of, then your natural instincts should tell you to run.

He puts forth the question of what people will bow down to next if the people who are supposed to work for them forget their place as public servants?

“COVID is being used for a political grab by the Democrats,” he states, while saying that at the same time, hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens are being shipped in and around this country without being tested for COVID-19.

Dupree ends the episode by concluding that Americans have an obligation to save their nation through determination, and sending a message to those voted into office that they have the spine to remove them if they don’t take notice.

“We are the checks and balances,” he says.

“The government is trying to push something on the American people. And the American people need to bind together and say: ‘Wait! Let us research and find out more about this.’

“I think the American people are a whole lot smarter than the government thinks they are.”

Dupree concludes that there is too much gaslighting on social media and among the American people, but by listening to episodes like this and sharing information, Americans can provide education and come together on these important issues.

