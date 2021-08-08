https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-7-democrat-mayors-spent-over-43-million-on-private-security-while-defunding-police-report_3938495.html

Facts Matter (Aug 7): Democrat Mayors Spent Over $43 Million on Private Security While Defunding Police: Report

Earlier today, new data revealed that gas prices in this country have hit a seven year high. Meaning that to fill up your car, you’ll be paying 2014 prices.

Meanwhile, a report has indicated that Democrat mayors in 20 of America’s largest cities had slashed the budgets of their police departments while at the same time spending millions of tax dollars on their own security details.

And lastly, as the number of illegal migrants crossing into America hits a 20 year high, many of them are bringing the CCP virus with them.

Resources:

🔵 ‘Defund the Police’ report: https://ept.ms/2VxZ6Sd

🔵 Mayors’ security spending: https://ept.ms/3jAltyd

🔵 Gas prices soar: https://ept.ms/3s2PlaE

🔵 Israel: https://ept.ms/3lGaV3g, https://ept.ms/3jw6rtz

Stay tuned for our newsletter so you won’t miss out on our exclusive videos and private events.

Facts Matter is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube.

Follow Roman on Instagram: @epoch.times.roman

Follow EpochTV on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus