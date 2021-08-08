https://noqreport.com/2021/08/08/fauci-very-concerned-about-sturgis-rally-spreading-covid-chicago-lollapalooza-not-so-much/

A “very concerned” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the goal-posting-moving director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has suggested that the Sturgis motorcycle rally could be a super-spreader event for COVID-19.

Although Fauci seems to spend most of his time on TV talking about the coronavirus and its variants rather than looking through a microscope or studying data about the pandemic, he apparently has made no public comment about last week’s Chicago-based Lollapalooza music festival. That omission would also be a failure on the part of the agenda-driven corporate media.

This morning, NBC’s Meet the Press host Chuck Todd asked vaccine hawk Fauci, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, about a possible COVID infection uptick from the South Dakota biker event which is purportedly attracting 700,000 participants. Todd claimed that last year’s gathering, with only about 100,000 on hand (although the attendance may have been much higher), led to a big outbreak.

“Well, I’m very concerned, Chuck, that we’re going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci responded.

“I mean, to me it’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do, he continued. “They want their freedom to do that. But there comes a time […]