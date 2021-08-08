https://townhall.com/tipsheet/rebeccadowns/2021/08/08/federally-funded-university-makes-startling-admissions-when-it-comes-to-tissue-ba-n2593633

The Center for Medical Progress (CMP) and Judicial Watch have been closely following fetal experiments coming out of the University of Pittsburgh, which uses tissue from aborted babies. The most recent developments are particularly newsworthy.

The tweet from Daleiden, who is the project lead for the CMP, refers to an August 4 Fox News report from Sam Dorman, which read:

Pitt’s application specified that it sought to “develop a pipeline to the acquisition, quality control and distribution of human genitourinary [urinary and genital organs and functions] samples obtained throughout development (6-42 weeks gestation).” According to NIH , 40 weeks is considered full term and while after 42 weeks is considered “post-term” or “overdue.” In 2015, Pitt told HHS that it has been “collecting fetal tissue for over 10 years … includ[ing] liver, heart, gonads, legs, brain, genitourinary tissues including kidneys, ureters and bladders.”

When it comes to “ischemia,” Dorman’s report reads:

The documents uncovered by Judicial Watch also show Pitt discussing its effort to minimize warm ischemic time, or the amount of time an organ maintains its body temperature after blood flow has been severed. It’s unclear how these procedures take place, but Daleiden has raised concerns about the university’s stated use of labor induction abortions. “If the fetus’ heartbeat and blood circulation continue in a labor induction abortion for harvesting organs, it means the fetus is being delivered while still alive and the cause of death is the removal of the organs,” reads a press release from his Center for Medical Progress. Typically, abortion procedures rely on digoxin to kill a fetus. However, both that and dismemberment tactics can ruin viable tissue intended for donations. In a statement to Fox News, Seldin said clarified the researchers have “no part in any decisions as to timing, method, or procedures used to terminate the pregnancy.” Ischemia time, he said “refers to the time after the tissue collection procedure and before cooling for storage and transport. It does not have an impact on how the procedure is performed, which is always at the discretion of the attending physician and determined with the patient’s health as the top priority.” Seldin added that all tissue was obtained in compliance with the Pennsylvania Abortion Control Act, which lays out a series of regulations for performing the procedure. It also contains a section banning infanticide, noting that: “The law of this Commonwealth shall not be construed to imply that any human being born alive in the course of or as a result of an abortion or pregnancy termination, no matter what may be that human being’s chance of survival, is not a person under the Constitution and laws of this Commonwealth.”

As an August 4 media advisory from CMP addressed further, with original emphasis:

Ischemia starts when the organ (the kidneys primarily in Pitt’s GUDMAP project) is cut off from blood circulation. The NIH defines ischemia as “lack of blood supply to a part of the body.” The University states the fetal organs do not undergo ischemia—lose their blood supply—until “after the tissue collection procedure”. This means the organs are still receiving blood supply from the fetal heartbeat during the “tissue collection”. David Daleiden, founder and president of The Center for Medical Progress, notes: “Pitt is now admitting to news media that the aborted babies are still alive at the time their kidneys are cut out for NIH grant money. Pitt’s grant application for GUDMAP advertised this to the federal government and that labor induction abortions, where the baby is pushed out of the mother whole, would be ‘used to obtain the tissue.’ The plain meaning of the GUDMAP grant application, and the University of Pittsburgh’s statement today explaining it, is that Pitt and the Planned Parenthood abortion providers responsible for its ‘research’ abortions are allowing babies, some of the age of viability, to be delivered alive, and then killing them by cutting their kidneys out.”

The issue of “ischemia” had been addressed in an August 3 media advisory from the CMP as well. This finding was just one of many revealed in 252 pages of documents CMP received from the Department of Health & Human Services. Emphasis is original:

Pitt advertises several points to NIH for why Pitt will be the best location for a “distribution hub” for supplying large numbers of aborted fetal body parts to NIH researchers, focusing on Pitt’s “over 18 years of experience” collecting body parts from aborted babies. Chillingly, Pitt announces under point number 5, “Ischemia time is minimized”: “We record the warm ischemic time on our samples and take steps to keep it at a minimum to ensure the highest quality biological specimens. We get feedback from our users and utilize this feedback to tailor our collection processes on a case-by-case basis to maximize the needs of investigators.” (pg. 62). Later in the application, Pitt describes “labor induction” as a “procedure that will be used to obtain the tissue” (pg. 73). According to the NIH, warm ischemia time is “the time a tissue, organ, or body part remains at body temperature after its blood supply has been reduced or cut off but before it is cooled or reconnected to a blood supply.” If the fetus’ heartbeat and blood circulation continue in a labor induction abortion for harvesting organs, it means the fetus is being delivered while still alive and the cause of death is the removal of the organs.

Speaking on the “Drew Mariani Show” on Friday, Dr. Michael New brought attention to how the university in their grant application indicates they try to keep the fetal tissue at room temperature, which raises concerns that the tissue may be extracted from infants born alive.

The story has also garnered the attention of Sean Parnell, who is running as a Republican in Pennsylvania to replace retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, and of Donald Trump Jr.

In speaking with Townhall, Daleiden emphasized the urgency in investigating the matter.

“The organizations, entities, and individuals responsible for the barbaric live-harvesting of aborted infants in Pittsburgh should face the same consequences as Kermit Gosnell—their locations of operation should be raided by local police and FBI, and they should face state and federal charges of illegal live fetal experimentation, infanticide, partial-birth abortion, and sale of fetal tissue for valuable consideration. Sources told me two years ago that Pittsburgh was one of the key centers of the FBI/DOJ investigation of illegal transfers of fetal tissue following my reporting and the Congressional criminal referrals where the incriminating fact patterns were strongest. These cases must be filed now,” he said.

Daleiden also delved into further specifics. “The press and the public should be asking the DA of Allegheny County, Stephen Zappala, if infanticide is a crime in Pittsburgh the same as it is in Philadelphia, and asking Merrick Garland if he will in fact make decisions on fetus trafficking prosecutions according to the facts and the law, like he promised the Senate Judiciary Committee.”

The funds the university receives makes these revelations even more alarming. In addition to being a taxpayer funded university, FOIA requests also revealed that the university received $2.7 million in grants from HHS.

Townhall has covered fetal experiments and animal-human hybrid experiments before using aborted fetuses from the University of Pittsburgh, specifically as they pertain to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s signing off on them, as the head of the NIAID.

Townhall also asked Daleiden about what role Dr. Fauci may have had in these such projects. “Off the top of my head, I would say the connection to Dr. Fauci is deep and broad, although it may not be as immediate with the GUDMAP project specifically,” he offered.

He also provided further disturbing revelations with potentially far-ranging implications.

“Dr. Fauci’s NIAID subcomponent of NIH, is responsible for almost 60% of the NIH’s funding of ‘human fetal tissue’ projects, including around 70% of the NIH’s funding of “human fetal tissue” projects at the University of Pittsburgh,” Daleiden said. “Keep in mind that these numbers are only for projects that the NIH chooses to call “human fetal tissue” projects (think of Fauci’s recent Jesuitical word games on gain-of-function experiments)—the infamous Fauci-funded scalping experiment, for example, relied on aborted infants from Pitt’s Planned Parenthood-supplied tissue bank, but was never categorized as a ‘human fetal tissue’ project.”

While there are important distinctions to be made about the various projects, they’re no less damning.

“Most fetal experimentation projects at Pitt get their aborted fetuses and body parts from Pitt’s tissue bank, called the Health Sciences Tissue Bank or Pitt Biospecimen Core. The GUDMAP project for harvesting aborted fetal kidneys is a project of the Pitt tissue bank, but is immediately funded as a project of the NIDDK subcomponent of NIH, different from Fauci’s NIAID,” Daleiden said.

“However, Fauci’s NIAID supports many other projects that get their aborted fetuses and organs/tissue from the same Pitt tissue bank, such as that scalping study for example. So, the deeds done in darkness at the Pitt tissue bank are definitely a problem for Fauci, who has been pumping money into this American Horror Story special for years. The buck stops with agency directors like Fauci for final approval of the grants that they fund, and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are not being used to commit crimes against the most vulnerable for the commercial and experimental benefit of the privileged,” he continued.

Documents also reveled that the university has a target goal “to have available a minimum of 5 cases (tissues and if possible other biologicals) per week of gestational age for ages 6-42 weeks.” Again, 42-weeks is when a pregnancy is already beyond full-term.

There was also a racial target, with Pitt desiring 50 percent of their “subjects” to be minorities. From the August 3 media advisory, with original emphasis:

Furthermore, Pitt also states in the application that its GUDMAP fetal harvesting program will feature “Inclusion (or exclusion) of individuals on the basis of sex/gender, race, and ethnicity” and sets quotas of 50% white patients and aborted fetuses, and 50% minority patients and fetuses, with a full 25% of the fetuses harvested to come from Black women (pgs. 74-76). Allegheny County, the major metropolitan area from which Pitt-based abortion practices draw patients, is 80% white and only 13% Black.

The scandal not raises concerns about Dr. Fauci, but about Dr. Francis Collins, the head of NIH.

In a subsequent article, Dorman reported that Parnell and Republican state Rep. Kathy Rapp have called for an investigation.

