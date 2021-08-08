http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/DQRdns8hi-4/37251154

Torrential rain, wind and hail socked Omaha, Council Bluffs and Sarpy County Saturday evening prompting a rare Flash Flood Emergency in the downtown Omaha area as rapid runoff left drivers stranded or at least knee-deep in water.At 10:15 p.m., the National Weather Service reported six rescues had already taken place of drivers stranded in flooded vehicles in southeast Omaha. Cars were reported to be floating near 11th and Leavenworth in downtown Omaha, and others were stranded at Leavenworth and Saddle Creek.Social media filled with video of the newly-formed rivers downtown.Rain fell so fast and fierce, visibility was near zero for those who tried to drive on the streets at the height of the storm. Nickel to quarter-sized hail fell along a path from Dodge to Harrison, 144th east to the Missouri River.Here are some photos sent in from downtown Omaha from Jacob Buckingham.By 10:00 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District had reported more than 15,000 outages in Douglas, Sarpy and Saunders counties. You can track OPPD’s outage reports here.Mid American energy reported around 1,400 customers without power in Pottawattamie and Mills counties at 11:00 p.m. SaturdayLaw enforcement closed a lane of Interstate 480 near Creighton University when flood waters overtook the road. In Omaha’s Old Market, runoff swept down Leavenworth and Jones Streets, damaging vehicles and making the streets impassable. Social media posts showed water up to window levels of SUVs stuck in the water near 16t8th & Harrison. Council Bluffs also reported significant street flooding.Much of the flood waters subsided almost as quickly as they appeared, leaving mud and debris in their wake. Storm Reports:At 9:17 p.m.: nickel-sized hail was reported near 120th & West Dodge.At 9:24 p.m.: The National Weather Service said 2.08″ of rain had fallen in the span of 30-minutes in the Millard area. By 9:33 p.m,, another report in the area said 5″ of rain had fallen.At 10:17 p.m.: A trained spotter reported water as high as 4′ over the roads 2 miles north-northwest of Council Bluffs.at 10:18 p.m.: The NWS reported significant street flooding and road closures just west of Offutt Air Force Base. Several vehicles in the area were stranded in flood waters.Significant rain the metro tapered off by 11:00 p.m. but a wind threat continued to push southeastward across southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

