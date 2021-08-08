https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/florida-judge-gives-cruises-right-require-proof-vaccination-despite?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A federal judge in Florida authorized the Norwegian Cruise Line on Sunday to require passengers to provide proof they have received the COVID-19 vaccination, despite the state’s ban on vaccine mandates.

The cruise company sued Florida’s top health official in July after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law and announced that it is a “personal choice regarding vaccinations” and no one “will be able to deny you services based on your decision,” according to NBC News.

Siding with the cruise line, Judge Kathleen William ruled that Florida “fails to provide a valid, evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate” for having a ban on vaccination mandates, Politico reported.

Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement it plans to work “in the safest way possible with 100% vaccination of all guests and crew when sailing from the Florida ports.”

