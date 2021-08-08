https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/566899-gop-senators-deflect-on-rising-national-debt-under-trump-amid

Fox News’s Bret Baier pressed Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) during a Sunday interview about GOP support for rising spending under former President TrumpDonald TrumpBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Former acting AG testifies before panel probing election interference GOP senator vows to slow-walk T infrastructure bill, sparking standoff MORE and the opposition of many Republicans to the bipartisan infrastructure bill over spending concerns.

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Scott, who leads the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, lambasted the bill, which the Congressional Budget Office this week projected would add $256 billion to the deficit over the next decade.

He called for the Senate to proceed “responsibly” and argued that the bill ran up the national debt in an unreasonable manner.

Baier, the guest host this week on “Fox News Sunday,” pointed out that under the Trump administration, the national debt rose by $6.7 trillion and Republicans were largely silent.

Scott did not address the deficit under Trump, instead pointing to the work he did as governor of Florida to pay its budget deficit.

When Baier pressed him further on rising deficits under Trump, Scott said, “I’ve been up here two years, Bret. I am working my tail off. I’m fed up with a government that can’t live within their means. Every family in this country has got to figure out how to live within their means.”

Scott was elected to the Senate in 2018 — after a GOP House and Senate approved the Trump tax cut bill. Republicans lost control of the House in the 2018 election.

