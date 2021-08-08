http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qewQ17Hz0QU/

Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich blasted his successor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Gingrich described Pelosi as a “dictator” with “no respect for the rule of law.”

“As a former speaker of the House, I think that the U.S. House is very, very, very important,” Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis. “And watching [Pelosi] become a dictator, watching her break every single rule, watching her run things entirely on her own, I think, is the most destructive thing I’ve seen done by any American politician in a very, very long time. And I think that we will see for years from now that problem.”

“[T]here’s no respect for the rule of law at the border,” he added. “There’s no respect for the rule of law when it gets involved in an issue that the left-wing cares about.”

According to Gingrich, legislation passed by Democrats under Pelosi’s leadership could lead to “Jimmy Carter-style inflation.”

“Although we already have inflation — and we already see gasoline prices going up, food prices going up, housing prices going up, car prices going up — they are going to try to pass these two gigantic bills that we’re going to put even more pressure on the economy,” he advised.

