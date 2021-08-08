https://www.theblaze.com/news/andy-biggs-impeachment-alejandro-mayorkas

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a top member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, will be targeted with articles of impeachment by an Arizona lawmaker fed up with the border crisis.

What are the details?

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) announced Friday intentions to file articles of impeachment against Mayorkas over the Biden administration’s handling of the ongoing migrant crisis.

Biggs said he would file the impeachment articles in the “coming weeks.”

In a statement, Biggs called Mayorkas “a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation,” citing the number of migrants that have been released into the U.S. despite being infected with COVID-19.

As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary. He is willfully refusing to maintain operational control of the border and is encouraging aliens to enter our country illegally. Under his direction, DHS is systematically releasing COVID-19 positive aliens into our communities, subjecting the American people to unnecessary and avoidable risks. Secretary Mayorkas is failing to faithfully uphold his oath of office and is presiding over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the U.S. Constitution and the security of the United States.

Is the border crisis worsening?

While news of the border crisis in the mainstream media has dropped off, border authorities reported an all-time record high number of migrant unaccompanied children were intercepted in July — more than 19,000.

Meanwhile, more than 210,000 migrants overall were stopped by border authorities last month, the Associated Press reported. The figure increased by more than 20,000 compared to June, and represented the highest total in over 20 years.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) — the Democrat most outspoken against the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis — sounded the alarm last month, noting the migrant surge has increased over the summer months, which is unusual considering the scorching desert heat of south Texas.

“I’ve seen the 2014 surge, I’ve seen the 2019 surge, and now the ’21. Usually, you have high peaks from March, April, May, and June. But now we’re in July and going into August and we’re not seeing this stop,” Cuellar said on Fox News.

Even more alarming are the mass of migrants being released from U.S. custody without notices to appear in court and those being released who are infected with COVID-19.

Reports indicate that more than 50,000 migrants have been released without a court date; and although they are told to report to an immigration office, just 13% have done so. Meanwhile, nearly 20% of migrant families who were released from Border Patrol custody tested positive for COVID-19 over recent weeks, NBC reported.

