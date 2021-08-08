https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/566896-gop-senator-says-he-disagrees-with-desantis-on-masks

Sen. Bill CassidyBill CassidySunday shows preview: US grapples with rising COVID-19 cases Republicans renew intraparty battle over trillion-dollar spending Overnight Energy: Climate alliance suspends Exxon over lobbyist comments | Interior says 35 agency staffers have died from COVID-19 | More than 400 groups ask Biden to appoint environmentalist to energy panel MORE (R-La.) on Sunday said he disagrees with the order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisCNN’s Jim Acosta on delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis variant?’ Sunday shows preview: US grapples with rising COVID-19 cases Radio host urges friends to get vaccinated shortly before dying of COVID-19 MORE (R) that bans mask mandates in local schools.

“I’m a conservative, I think you govern best when you govern closest to the people being governed,” Cassidy said when asked about the issue during an interview with Dana Bash Dana BashKey Biden ally OK with dropping transit from infrastructure package Klobuchar: If Breyer is going to retire from Supreme Court, it should be sooner rather than later Sunday shows – Surgeon general in the spotlight as delta variant spreads MORE on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“And if a local community is having a, their ICU is full, and the people at the local schools see that they’ve got to make sure they stay open, because otherwise children miss out for another year of school, and they put in policy, then the local officials should be listened to,” Cassidy said.

“I don’t want to top down from Washington, D.C., I don’t want to top down from a governor’s office,” he added.

DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) both recently signed orders that ban mask mandates in public schools.

The orders come as the country, and particularly those two states, are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven largely by the highly infectious delta variant.

The directives angered local officials who hoped to implement mitigation measures ahead of students returning to schools in the fall amid the current spike in infections. The move also frustrated President Biden Joe BidenBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Senate confirms Biden’s pick for Navy secretary CNN’s Jim Acosta on delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis variant?’ MORE.

The president and DeSantis exchanged criticism throughout the week, with Biden urging DeSants to “get out of the way” and the governor telling the president to “do your job.”

Cassidy said if COVID-19 conditions in his state were dire, he would allow local officials to “make those decisions best for their community.”

“When it comes to local conditions, if my hospital is full, and my vaccination rate is low, and infection rate is going crazy, we should allow local officials to make those decisions best for their community,” the Republican senator said.

Cassidy’s home state of Louisiana is also experiencing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant.

