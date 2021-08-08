https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/governor-cuomos-top-aide-melissa-derosa-resigns/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s longtime secretary and confidante Melissa DeRosa — depicted as the governor’s enabler and enforcer in covering up his sexual abuses in the state Attorney General’s probe — resigned from her post on Sunday evening.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of New York for the past 10 years,” she said in a statement. “New Yorkers’ resilience, strength, and optimism through the most difficult times has inspired me everyday. Personally, the past 2 years have been emotionally and mentally trying. I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state.”

DeRosa was mentioned 187 times in the 168 page investigative report by Attorney General Letitia James into 11 sexual assault accusations against the three-term governor, which confirmed Cuomo has engaged in “unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and making inappropriate comments,” James said.

The report describes how DeRosa — whom Cuomo himself reportedly affectionately referred to as one of his “mean girls” — took an active role in dismissing the accusations from current and former aides against the governor.

DeRosa, 38, is the daughter of Albany lobbyist Giogio DeRosa. She was first hired by Cuomo in 2013 after working for ex-attorney general Eric Schneiderman and as the state director for advocacy group Organizing For America.

She was promoted in 2017 to secretary to the governor, making her the first woman to hold the powerful position, which officially made her No. 1 on Cuomo’s staff and highest ranking non-elected official in the state.

DeRosa also admitted that she decided to release ex-aide Lindsey Boylan’s personnel record, including internal complaints, to certain media outlets in December after she consulted with other staffers on the matter, the investigation found.

DeRosa told investigators she made the decision in response to Boylan’s tweets about the governor — including that he was “one of the biggest abusers of all time” — had gotten “more and more escalating,” the report states.

The report additionally found that DeRosa also played a part in circulating a proposed op-ed, originally drafted by Cuomo, that contained “personal and professional attacks” on Boylan, and later sharing it with current and former Executive Chamber employees.

“The draft letter or op-ed attacking Ms. Boylan — particularly when combined with the release of the confidential internal records to the press — constitutes retaliation,” the investigators wrote.

Investigators also alleged that DeRosa and other top aides, including counsel Judith Mogul and former Chief of Staff Jill Des Rosiers — dragged their feet on reporting former staffer Charlotte Bennett’s complaints to the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations, which required an immediate response under state law.

When Bennet first made her accusations, the Executive Chamber made “changes in staffing” so that “they would avoid situations where the Governor might be seen as being in a compromising situation with any woman.” But DeRosa and Mogul apparently described the change as “really more for the Governor’s protection.”

According to the report, DeRosa was enraged with Cuomo following the Bennett accusation, saying “I can’t believe that this happened. I can’t believe you put yourself in a situation where you would be having any version of this conversation,” DeRosa apparently told him, before getting out when the car stopped at a traffic light.

In another instance, DeRosa — who serves as Cuomo’s “Chairwoman of the New York State Council on Women & Girls” — tried to dismiss reporting about a state trooper who accused the governor of sexually harassing her as a case of sexism, according to the report.

She has been described to the Post by former co-workers as a merciless person who created a toxic work environment.

“She is a ruthless, heartless, evil human being who will rip your heart out in order to get what she wants,” the source said.

“She doesn’t have time for niceties. She doesn’t have time to get to know you as a person. You are either an individual who gets something done for her — or you’re in her way.”

Another source close to the governor’s office said: “The only person with more enemies than Andy is Melissa.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

