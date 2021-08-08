https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/08/grandstanding-asclown-lindsey-graham-bragging-about-how-rad-he-is-for-caving-to-dems-on-infrastructure-bill-does-not-go-well-like-at-all/?utm_source=63red.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=63red

Big day for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Sure it was.

Hey guys, Lindsey Graham is super-duper excited that once again Republicans caved and gave Democrats exactly what they wanted while doing nothing for Republicans other than spending more money as a country we simply do not HAVE.

Look at how happy he is:

Big day for bipartisan infrastructure bill. America is in desperate need of real infrastructure improvements and the Senate needs to prove to the country that it can still get big things done. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 7, 2021

They need to prove to the country the swamp is alive and WELL.

I appreciate all the hard work of my colleagues who negotiated a good bill and am cheering on the effort as the day unfolds. Stay strong! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 7, 2021

Stay strong!

So strong that you cave in to the Democrats and let them have their way again. And again. And again.

That’s not how any of this works, Lindsey.

You’ve racked up nearly $29 trillion in debt and the bill barely deals with infrastructure. Take a seat. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 7, 2021

Take a seat.

Then another seat.

In fact, take ALL the seats.

Change party’s, you worthless, grandstanding, assclown — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 7, 2021

Stop spending our money — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱 (@FallerForIt) August 8, 2021

Why does it take 2,700 pages to say, fix roads, bridges, building safety? — Dennis Twigger (@dennis_twigger) August 7, 2021

yikes, this is disappointing. — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) August 7, 2021

Truth.

75% pork and government overreach. Sell out. — PetsareNOTdisposable 🇺🇸🐕🐈‍🐘🤦‍♀️☄ (@LrElias3) August 8, 2021

Infrastructure my @$$ @LindseyGrahamSC you should NEVER have supported this. — Ed Fleshman (@EdFleshman) August 7, 2021

When the Democrats will use reconciliation to pass everything you wanted out of this “bipartisan” bill what good is bipartisanship? It’s time for all 535 of the crooks on Capital Hill to be shown the door. — Soxfan4life (@soxfanforevah) August 8, 2021

This bill is garbage. Where did the Lindsay go that was so concerned that Dems only wanted power? You’re a sell out. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) August 8, 2021

Your old mentor John would be proud. You have yet again capitulated to the pressure of the left. SC sent you back instead of Jamie Harrison to vote AGAINST these things. pic.twitter.com/KC2jKv50je — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) August 8, 2021

Someone’s gotta be the ‘Maverick,’ right?

***

