Big day for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Sure it was.

Hey guys, Lindsey Graham is super-duper excited that once again Republicans caved and gave Democrats exactly what they wanted while doing nothing for Republicans other than spending more money as a country we simply do not HAVE.

Look at how happy he is:

They need to prove to the country the swamp is alive and WELL.

Stay strong!

So strong that you cave in to the Democrats and let them have their way again. And again. And again.

That’s not how any of this works, Lindsey.

Take a seat.

Then another seat.

In fact, take ALL the seats.

Truth.

Someone’s gotta be the ‘Maverick,’ right?

***

