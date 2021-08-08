https://www.theblaze.com/news/maskless-obama-party-birthday-photos

Despite COVID-19 cases soaring in recent weeks, due much in part to the highly contagious delta variant that has the U.S. averaging over 100,000 new cases per day, former President Barack Obama went forward with his celebrity-laden birthday party in Massachusetts on Saturday. A few photos and videos were leaked out to the public from the swanky soirée, which show a maskless Obama dancing with his guests, who also did not wear face coverings.

Obama’s birthday bash was held in massive tents on his spacious estate in Martha’s Vineyard in Dukes County, which was designated as a “high transmission” area for COVID-19 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High transmission communities fall under the CDC’s updated guidance recommending that masks be worn indoors, even by people who are fully vaccinated.

Singer Erykah Badu was performing at the former president’s 60th birthday party, but managed to record a video of maskless Obama dancing with a woman and other attendees who were not wearing face coverings. Badu uploaded the video to Instagram, but then quickly deleted it. But she didn’t manage to delete it quick enough and the footage was shared online.

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman were also at Obama’s birthday party, and shared photos of the event before deleting the images that were saved by the New York Post.

Chapman estimated that Obama spent at least $1 million on the event, which he called “the party of all parties.”

The Daily Mail reported that guests were treated to “a specially constructed espresso martini bar, salt station and s’mores station.”

Attendees were also provided custom-designed face masks and cocktail napkins emblazoned with “44×60,” a logo for the 44th president on his 60th birthday.

However, Beckham revealed that he was forced to delete all of the images of the Obama shindig.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham said after the party. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface, it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

In a video posted to social media, Chapman was upset he had to delete his videos.

“Epic night last night,” Chapman said in a video. “I posted some stories of myself. Didn’t think anybody gave a damn, and I guess they did. That’s not cool. That’s not cool.”

Celebrity guests included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, George Clooney, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Questlove, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Gayle King, Steven Colbert, and Tom Hanks.

John Legend allegedly sang “Happy Birthday” to Obama.

The party allegedly wrapped up around midnight, and the celebrities leaving caused a traffic “s***show,” according to a local police officer.

The phrase “maskless Obama” trended on Twitter when the photos and videos of the former president not wearing a face covering hit the internet on Sunday.

Obama faced criticism over the party for claiming to “scale back” the festivities and include “only family and close friends,” only to have celebrities fly into Massachusetts from all over the country.

