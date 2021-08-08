https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegal-invaders-loaded-into-luxury-coaches-sponsored-by-catholic-charities/
Tuesday was the first night that luxury coach buses pulled in to pick up hundreds of migrants released by Border Patrol hours earlier. The buses were headed to Houston.
A man directing the operation said Catholic Charities funded the rides. pic.twitter.com/T5lVWZp0jo
— Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 7, 2021
Who wants some Delta variant with their guacamole?
