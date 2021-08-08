https://www.oann.com/japan-pm-sugas-support-falls-below-30-for-1st-time-asahi-newspaper/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=japan-pm-sugas-support-falls-below-30-for-1st-time-asahi-newspaper



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan’s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at his official residence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan’s response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at his official residence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

August 8, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshide Suga’s administration fell below 30% for the first time since he became premier in September, a poll by Asahi newspaper showed on Monday.

In the poll conducted by phone on Aug. 7-8, 56% said it was good to hold the Tokyo Games as scheduled, while 32% thought it was a bad idea.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

