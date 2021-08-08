https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/lapd-union-asks-nba-investigate-take-action-against-jaxson-hayes-after-allegedly?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Los Angeles Police Protective League (LAPPL) sent a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson, urging them to investigate and take action against New Orleans Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes, who allegedly assaulted a police officer responding to a domestic abuse disturbance call.

On July 27, “the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic abuse disturbance call at the home of New Orleans Pelicans Jaxson Hayes’s girlfriend,” the letter noted. “Following the officer’s arrival, Mr. Hayes assaulted our officers causing injury, obstructed the officers’ domestic abuse investigation, and then went into an obscenity laced tirade that included calling the responding officers the despicable and repugnant ‘N-word,'” according to the letter, obtained by TMZ Sports.

Hayes, who is 21 years old, 6’11”, and 220 pounds, allegedly assaulted an LAPD officer, who was smaller than the basketball player, by pushing him into a wall, TMZ Sports reported.

As officers attempted to restrain Hayes, he called them the “N-word.” Police used a taser to subdue him for the arrest.

LAPPL said that after reviewing the body camera footage of the incident, the organization believes Hayes committed a felony by assaulting the officer.

The letter says that Hayes violated the NBA’s policies on violence by assaulting the officer and domestic violence, as he obstructed the investigation that brought the LAPD to his girlfriend’s home.

LAPPL wrote that by repeatedly calling officers the “N-word,” Hayes was using hate speech, which is opposed by the NBA. The group noted that the NBA had fined Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard $50,000 and suspended him for a week from team activities and facilities after he had made anti-Semitic comments as he played a video game.

“We ask you to investigate Mr. Hayes’ use of the ‘N-word’ during the incident, and based on the obvious evidence, hold him accountable for the blatant violation of the NBA’s values of ‘equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect,'” the letter reads.

The letter also said the LAPPL hopes the NBA will “send an unequivocal message that assaulting police officers will never be tolerated by the NBA.”

The LAPPL also encouraged “the NBA to provide mandatory training to all its personnel, players and support staff about the obligations police officers have to investigate reports of domestic abuse. We also encourage the NBA to include mandatory training on how to deescalate volatile situations to ensure the most positive outcome for all involved.”

Following the incident, Hayes claimed that officers “used excessive force on his neck, causing him the inability to breathe at some points during the arrest,” TMZ Sports reported. The LAPD is investigating the claim.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

