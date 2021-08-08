https://www.dailywire.com/news/legendary-florida-state-football-coach-bobby-bowden-dies-receives-praise-over-how-he-lived-life

College Football Hall of Fame coach Bobby Bowden, the second all-time winningest coach in Division I history, passed away on Sunday at the age of 91.

Bobby’s son, Terry, said that his father passed away Sunday morning while being surrounded family at his home.

“My father passed away peacefully early this morning with all six of his children and my mother here by his side,” Terry said in a statement. “I couldn’t have asked for a better personal mentor than my father. He was a wonderful husband and father, who relied on his strong Christian faith to provide the foundation for his life. I also was fortunate to be raised by a football coach who had a reputation for coaching the right way his entire career. He was admired by everyone who played for him or coached against him.”

Terry later told reporters that his father, who said in July that he was battling an undisclosed medical condition, had been fighting pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bobby Bowden said in a statement at the time. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

A public viewing will take place on Friday at FSU’s Doak Campbell Stadium followed by a public funeral service on Saturday on the school’s campus. A separate public viewing will take place at his alma mater, Samford University, on Sunday.

ESPN highlighted Bowden’s life story in a report published Sunday afternoon:

Robert Cleckler Bowden, better known as Bobby, was born in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1929. He was a sickly child, diagnosed with rheumatic fever and spending a great deal of his youth in bed. It was then, listening to radio broadcasts, that Bowden developed a love of football. He listened to Alabama games on the radio — and while football didn’t cure Bowden, it certainly led to his life’s calling. With his health in check, Bowden played football at Woodlawn High School with dreams of going on to suit up for the Crimson Tide. And that he did — at quarterback, no less — but love eventually took precedence. Alabama’s policy at the time was that freshmen couldn’t get married, but Bowden really wanted to marry his high school sweetheart, Ann Estock. So he did, and he walked away from his Tide career as a result. He went on to play quarterback for Howard College (now Samford University). He also played baseball and ran track. After graduating, Bowden got his first coaching gig as an assistant at Howard. He parlayed that into another job, athletic director and head coach at two-year South Georgia College, which later led him back to Howard as head coach in 1959, where he’d coach until 1962. His coaching prowess grew in that span, as did his wanderlust to coach larger schools. His University Division (now called Football Bowl Subdivision) start was actually with the Seminoles, as wide receivers coach, from 1963 to ’65. He then went to West Virginia to serve as offensive coordinator from 1966 to ’69. He was named head coach in 1970 and had a 42-26 record with the Mountaineers. … in 1976, Bowden went to Florida State, mostly because it was warmer in Tallahassee and closer to his mother. His first year as head coach of the Seminoles wasn’t his best — they went 5-6 — but it was his only losing record in his 34 seasons there. In 1977, the Seminoles got their first bowl invitation under Bowden, which would lead to 28 consecutive bowl appearances and national championships in 1993 and 1999. For 14 straight seasons, ending in 2000, the Seminoles won at least 10 games and finished ranked in the top five of the AP poll. His status as a Florida State legend — and as a legend in college football as a whole — was established in that span. He and Penn State coach Joe Paterno were neck-and-neck at Nos. 1 and 2 on the winningest coaches list. In 2009, Bowden announced his retirement. The last years of his coaching career weren’t stellar.

Former President Donald Trump responded to the news of Bowden’s passing by saying in a statement that Bowden was “a great coach, friend, and champion.”

“He was a man of tremendous faith who inspired many. Seminole football and all patriotic Americans will miss him greatly,” Trump added.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis praised Bowden in a statement on Sunday, saying that Bowden “lived a remarkable life and leaves an incomparable legacy.”

“Coach Bowden also prepared his players to be leaders in their communities, and many have made a great impact across Florida and beyond. Most importantly, he lived his life guided by a strong faith in God, dedication to his family and service to his community,” DeSantis added. “RIP to a truly great man and legendary Floridian, Coach Bobby Bowden.”

Coach Bobby Bowden lived a remarkable life and leaves an incomparable legacy. He created a dominating football program that produced championships and many great players. pic.twitter.com/GS9fdMOS1y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 8, 2021

RIP to a truly great man and legendary Floridian, Coach Bobby Bowden. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 8, 2021

Bowden was widely praised by top coaches, players he coached, journalists, and even rival athletic programs following his passing.

God bless the Bowden Family,Friends & Loved ones. My Prayers are with u. I’ve lost 1 of the best coaches I’ve ever had. pic.twitter.com/aNvkMJ704c — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 8, 2021

Our condolences to the Bowden Family and the Florida State football program on the passing of Bobby Bowden, who was instrumental in making the UM-FSU rivalry one of the greatest in college football. Rest in peace, Coach. pic.twitter.com/MdGuy1gGk5 — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) August 8, 2021

Condolences to the Bowden and @FSUFootball family. We have lost a remarkable man and coach. RIP Coach Bowden. pic.twitter.com/MvNKodOa7W — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 8, 2021

Coach Bowden made a huge impact on not only my life personally but so many others. He was blessed to have his family by his side when He passed away. My condolences to his wife Ann and their family.#dunndidit #bobbybowden — Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) August 8, 2021

Legendary Coach Bobby Bowden has passed away at the age of 91. This great man left a legacy on and off the field with the lives he impacted through his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Our deepest sympathy to his dear family in their loss. May God comfort each of them. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) August 8, 2021

I met Coach Bowden in 2004 while hosting a show covering the ACC called Conference Call. At media days, coach sat with us for over 30 minutes & acted as if we had known each other for years. Thanks for that interview & many others coach. You will be missed #RIPCoachBowden https://t.co/NzhcDVvyr0 — Gary Darby (@GDarb65) August 8, 2021

Florida & @FloridaState have lost a legend. Ann & I are so sad to learn of Coach Bowden’s passing & are praying for Ann Bowden & their family. A man of deep faith & outstanding leader, his legacy will live on in the hearts & actions of countless students, coaches & young leaders. https://t.co/svoXQPzsJQ — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 8, 2021

Rest In Peace, Coach Bowden. One of college football’s greats. But an even better human being. https://t.co/6vcz2fzOBD — Travis Wells (@TravisWells7) August 8, 2021

Rest in peace, coach Bowden. Our condolences to the Bowden family and FSU football. https://t.co/ZoZMrXcAlI — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) August 8, 2021

RIP Coach Bowden. https://t.co/tF5svN75t0 — OnlyGators.com 🐊 Florida Gators news (@onlygators) August 8, 2021

411 wins.

2 national championships.

12 ACC championships. The numbers are insane but they pale in comparison to the number of lives Bobby Bowden impacted for eternity. He was more preacher than coach.

More father figure than mentor.

More friend than teacher. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 8, 2021

The reason he was able to connect and reach so many? Because he lived his faith. It was genuine and authentic and he not only cared about his players but every single person he met. Whether you were the starting QB or the equipment manager or some random freshman on campus… — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 8, 2021

It’s important to know WHY he was kind and thoughtful. It was not to recruit or get favorable press. He was who he was because of his relationship with Jesus. A lot of Christians preach one thing but live another. Coach Bowden lived his faith daily. That is his legacy. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 8, 2021

Extremely sorry to hear about the passing of Coach Bobby Bowden. He treated all of us like one of his sons. You will be missed but the lessons learned will never be forgotten. GO NOLES!!! pic.twitter.com/6LriINGo7C — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) August 8, 2021

Bobby Bowden, the Hall of Fame coach who won more than 350 games and built Florida State into one of college football’s great dynasties with two national titles, has died. His legacy will undoubtedly live on! https://t.co/rW8hPKs12k — Bally Sports (@BallySports) August 8, 2021

