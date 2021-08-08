https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/08/leon-county-school-board-member-apologizes-after-spreading-misinformation-about-gov-desantis-kids/

If there’s one rule in politics, it’s that families and children are off-limits:

Here’s what’s off limits in politics – families and children. If your problem is with @GovRonDeSantis policies, deal with him, and leave his kids out of it. — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) August 8, 2021

But that’s not what happened on Twitter over the weekend after a rumor was floated that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ kids were attending a school that required masks:

So there is a lot of scuttlebutt circulating right now re: @GovRonDeSantis and which school he and Casey are gonna send their kids to, esp. as it relates to mask mandates. Don’t go there. Don’t bring the kids into this. Your snark will backfire. https://t.co/GQ9gMWaAkC — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 8, 2021

But, alas, libs did not heed that warning and now Leon County school board member Rosanne Wood has been forced to apologize for spreading misinformation about the governor’s kids:

Leon Co. School Board member Rosanne Wood, who seemingly was trying to make hay about @GovRonDeSantis & where his kids go to school amid the ongoing mask wearing controversy, now says she was “misinformed.” pic.twitter.com/d0cqtfIoOU — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) August 8, 2021

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw called the attacks “appalling” and that they put the kids in danger:

Our office is aware of this despicable behavior. The kids’ safety is the highest priority. It’s appalling that anyone would risk endangering them, even if this isn’t the school they attend, this whole topic of discussion is way over the line. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 8, 2021

FWIW, a number of school districts are suing DeSantis over his no-mask mandate:

New: A lawsuit has been filed Friday in Leon County Circuit Court challenging the constitutionality @GovRonDeSantis Executive Order that precluded all 67 #Florida school districts from requiring masks in schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/kkZ397XA4t @WFLA pic.twitter.com/KuftDlGuri — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) August 7, 2021

But some districts are openly defying his executive order, like what’s going on in Palm Beach County. The “loophole” is that they will force parents to send in a note that allows the child not to wear a mask:

As COVID-19 cases among kids rise, Palm Beach County public schools mandates masks. Gov. Desantis warned earlier he could cut funding to schools with mask mandates but they may have found a loophole. https://t.co/xIvdmsqGQ2 — Jim Clancy (@ClancyReports) August 8, 2021

As for what’s going on in Miami-Dade, Florida’s most populous county, superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he hasn’t yet decided on whether or not to mandate masks in school. . .

Amid controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order banning masks in schools, Miami-Dade superintendent says his school system has been “guided by science all along…and we’re not going to abdicate that position.” pic.twitter.com/mwmNOOaWWB — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) August 8, 2021

. . .but it sure sound like they’re on the way:

Media: @MiamiMayor @FrancisSuarez (R) to @PamelaBrownCNN, despite @GovRonDeSantis‘ attempts to block mandates, says, “Schools are about to open in the next couple of weeks. Unless something changes dramatically,” masking in schools “may need to be mandated.” pic.twitter.com/NSrrkSMWgj — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) August 8, 2021

