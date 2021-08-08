https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/08/liz-harrington-says-fox-news-edited-and-changed-a-clip-from-donald-trumps-interview-with-dan-bongino-on-the-fake-election/

Liz Harrington, the spokesperson for former President Donald Trump, accused Fox News of editing and changing a clip from his interview with Dan Bongino that she says was of “45 accurately describing the Fake Election”:

WOW. So I went to post a clip from President Trump’s great interview from @FoxNews last night, and lo and behold, Fox News EDITED and CHANGED what President Trump said, censoring out 45 accurately describing the Fake Election. Here is what President Trump said: pic.twitter.com/4aNKXioky4 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

And here’s what Fox News posted to YouTube:

And here is what Fox News posted to YouTube: pic.twitter.com/P7B6Otbv4S — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

“See the jump edit here”:

See the jump edit here on YouTube:https://t.co/LYojfEN4jR — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

Harrington says Fox News deleted Trump saying, “You have a Fake Election, you have an election with voter abuse and with voter fraud like nobody has ever seen before and based on that and based on what happened they are destroying our Country…”:

Fox News DELETED President Trump’s words: “You have a Fake Election, you have an election with voter abuse and with voter fraud like nobody has ever seen before and based on that and based on what happened they are destroying our Country…” — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

“This is just as bad as Big Tech”:

This is just as bad as Big Tech. They are putting President Trump’s honest statement, and the concerns of tens of millions of Americans, down the Memory Hole. — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

But she’s not blaming Dan Bongino for what happened:

This had nothing to do with @danbongino, the interview happened to be on his show. Dan is a great friend of America First. It was @FoxNews who cut out President Trump’s statement about the Fake Election, just like they have cut out coverage of election fraud ever since — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 8, 2021

Bongino reportedly posted on Parler that, “if you can’t tell the difference between your allies, and your enemies, then maybe you shouldn’t step on the battlefield”:

Fox News’ Dan Bongino, now at war with Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, fires back: pic.twitter.com/vI1gIS4Apx — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 9, 2021

But despite Harrington saying it’s not Bongiono’s fault, he is reportedly being targeted on the platform:

Fox News’ Dan Bongino is taking lots of heat from fellow Trump supporters tonight, including his own fans on Parler. “Dan will not go against faux news [Fox News]. He is like the rest of them. A paycheck is all he is after, country last,” one user wrote. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) August 9, 2021

