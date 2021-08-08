https://noqreport.com/2021/08/08/lobbyists-spent-426-million-to-reap-an-infrastructure-bonanza/

Lobbying Bonanza in Washington

The Washington Post comments Massive Economic Packages Unleash Lobbying Bonanza in Washington . Nearly 2,000 companies and organizations have lobbied Congress and the administration this year in an attempt to influence the contours of major new infrastructure spending, an effort that is sure to intensify now that the Senate is hoping to vote within days on their version of the $1 trillion public-works package.

The proposal — along with a still-forming second economic package valued at $3.5 trillion — carries high stakes for corporations that have long pined for infrastructure improvements and other federal spending that would be beneficial to their bottom lines.

The organizations working to shape the package — ranging from powerful trade associations representing agricultural and energy giants to small-time firms working for cities in Alabama and Kansas — mentioned either “infrastructure” or President Biden’s initial proposal, known as the American Jobs Plan, on their lobbying disclosure forms during the most recent quarter this year, according to an analysis from the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit group that tracks money and influence in Washington.

Amazon, whose founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post, spent nearly $10 million in the first six months […]