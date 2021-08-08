http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2UoMxMc2wgo/

Hours after Chicago police officer Ella French was killed during a traffic stop, Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) blamed “guns,” describing them as “a common enemy.”

Breitbart News reports that French was working a traffic stop Saturday night just after 9 p.m. when at least one suspect opened fire on her and the male officer who was her partner. The gunfire proved fatal for French and left the male officer in critical condition.

There were three suspects in the car from which the gunfire came: two males and a female. CNN notes that all three suspects are in custody.

Mayor Lightfoot reacted to the attack on the officer by tweeting:

Today is an official day of mourning for the city. We lost a young officer. I offer my condolences to her mother, brother, family and friends. Please keep this officer, the officer in the hospital and CPD in your prayers. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2021

She then followed the first tweet with one in which she zeroed in on guns, writing, “Some say we don’t do enough for the police. Others say we do too much. All of this must stop. We have a common enemy: it’s guns & the violence they bring.”

Some say we don’t do enough for the police. Others say we do too much. All of this must stop. We have a common enemy: it’s guns & the violence they bring. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2021

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for would-be gun buyers. The process for getting a FOID card includes a background check. And Cook County, Illinois, the county in which Chicago is located, has an “assault weapon” ban.

Moreover, on August 3, 2021, Breitbart News observed that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed universal background checks legislation, thereby criminalizing private gun sales that are conducted without first undergoing an FBI background check.

The universal background check gun control takes effect in 2024.

