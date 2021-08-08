https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/566905-melania-trump-fires-back-at-historian-over-rose-garden-criticism

Former first lady Melania TrumpMelania TrumpAzar regrets Trump didn’t get vaccinated on national TV Only Trump can fix vaccine hesitancy among his supporters Trump discussed pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell: book MORE fired back at a historian who criticized the renovations she made to the White House Rose Garden last year, calling his remarks “misleading” and “dishonorable” before questioning his credibility.

“.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian,” the former first lady’s office tweeted on Sunday.

.@BeschlossDC has proven his ignorance by showing a picture of the Rose Garden in its infancy. The Rose Garden is graced with a healthy & colorful blossoming of roses. His misleading information is dishonorable & he should never be trusted as a professional historian. https://t.co/LU243SANF1 pic.twitter.com/PuVOSjxx5w — Office of Melania Trump (@OfficeofMelania) August 8, 2021

The message was in response to a tweet from Michael Beschloss, presidential historian for NBC News and a frequent critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Former acting AG testifies before panel probing election interference GOP senator vows to slow-walk T infrastructure bill, sparking standoff MORE, who said that the “Evisceration” of the White House Rose Garden was finished a year ago this month.

“And here was the grim result — decades of American history made to disappear,” Beschloss wrote.

Evisceration of White House Rose Garden was completed a year ago this month, and here was the grim result—decades of American history made to disappear: @dougmillsnyt pic.twitter.com/78OqjkoOPt — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) August 7, 2021

The Trump White House revealed the newly renovated Rose Garden last August, which was spearheaded by the then-first lady. Her office said she wanted to make the area more closely resemble the original 1962 design made by Rachel Lambert Mellon during the Kennedy administration.

The changes sparked criticism among many, who attacked the historic garden’s new look.

Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) August 22, 2020

A petition surfaced in April, which has received more than 80,000 signatures, calling for first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenBiden praises US Olympians: ‘You made me so damn proud’ Biden thanks Olympic athletes in video on Twitter The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden sets new vaccine mandate as COVID-19 cases surge MORE and second gentleman Doug Emhoff Doug EmhoffBiden signs bill awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Jan. 6 officers Biden administration to boost vaccine efforts among student athletes, children 12 and up Progressive pro-White House groups spending nearly 0M this month to promote Biden agenda MORE to reverse the changes to the Rose Garden.

“In 2019, Melania Trump had the cherry trees, a gift from Japan, removed as well as the rest of the foliage and replaced with a boring tribute to herself,” the Change.org petition says.

“We want Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff to take this on and restore the Rose Garden to [former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s] original design,” it added.

The petition argued that the renovations made by the Trump administration “ripped away” Kennedy’s legacy. Biden and Emhoff have not previously responded to the petition.

