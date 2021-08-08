https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mtg-thunderously-escorted-into-georgia/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Thanks to Bikers for Trump for the escort in this morning in Rome, Georgia! pic.twitter.com/94U9zekjRp
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 7, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene arrives in Georgia yesterday along with Bikers for Trump.
Great to visit with these patriotic ladies who support freedom, not coercion!
Thanks to everyone who came out to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Rome to rally our 14th District Republicans to BIG victories in 2022!
SAVE AMERICA
STOP SOCIALISM!
DEFEAT THE DEMOCRATS! pic.twitter.com/vQO22Usnyf
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 8, 2021