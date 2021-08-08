https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-kirschner-demands-trump-be-arrested

An NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst demanded Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland preemptively arrest former President Donald Trump for events that have not happened, what the analyst referred to as “insurrection 2.0.”

What are the details?

Speaking with liberal radio host Dean Obeidallah, legal analyst Glenn Kirschner claimed that Garland must arrest Trump, alleging the former president is a “public safety issue.”

“Don’t we have to move out and charge Trump because he’s out there continuing to push ‘The Big Lie,’ continuing to grift his base, and in a very real sense recruiting the foot soldiers for insurrection 2.0?” Kirschner said.

“I think nothing would make Donald Trump happier than insurrection 2.0,” Kirschner added without evidence.

Kirschner, a former U.S. Army prosecutor, continued:

Here’s my thing: Every time I was involved in a covert investigation in the grand jury — for example going after a gang in DC — every single day, we had to make the assessment: Do we continue to investigate covertly and let these guys run around on the streets of Washington, D.C., potentially hurting others? Or have the scales tipped and is now public safety such a concern that we have to take down the investigation and make arrests and go public? I maintain that even though Merrick Garland needs time to investigate, and we’re still sort of in the early stages of a criminal investigation, public safety is at risk.

Kirschner went on to claim that special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation proved Trump committed crimes, and any judge would “10 times out of 10” immediately approve an arrest warrant against Trump.

However, Kirschner neither provided evidence to back his allegation that Trump is guilty of crimes, nor did he substantiate his claims that Trump is recruiting “foot soldiers” for another riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“That’s the part that really irks me to no end because there are crimes for which Donald Trump can and should be arrested and indicted right now, but instead we are leaving him out there to grift his base to continue to push the ‘Big Lie’ and to recruit foot soldiers for insurrection 2.0,” Kirschner said. “That’s what has to be addressed now!”







But what is the truth?

After more than two years of investigating Trump and his presidential campaign, Mueller concluded in 2019 that neither Trump nor his campaign associates committed prosecutable criminal activity related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Mueller, however, found that people close to the Trump campaign did lie to the Justice Department and Congress.

Additionally, Trump has not been implicated for any crimes related to the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, nor has any prosecutor, including Garland, indicated that Trump will be charged with any crime related to the events of that day.

