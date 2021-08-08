https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61107e10bbafd42ff589356f
Amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in Israel, including within the military, the IDF said it will call up for duty only those reservists who have been vaccinated or recovered from the virus, and can prese…
A U.N.-appointed panel of experts is releasing a key report Monday summarizing the latest authoritative scientific information on climate change…
Britain’s competition watchdog says it will look into the cost of COVID-19 testing for travelers after Health Secretary Sajid Javid complained that high prices for the government-mandated tests were p…
Three large wildfires are churning across Greece, with one threatening whole towns and cutting the Mediterranean country’s second-largest island in half….
‘We shouldn’t and we cannot let all the immigrants roam around our city, especially with the high COVID rate,’ Mayor Javier Villalobos said….