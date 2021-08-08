https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/08/nunes-attorney-general-garland-might-try-to-bury-durham-report-n1468122

Less than a month ago, Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, said he expected not only that the Justice Department would release Special Counsel John Durham’s report on Obama’s spying on Trump over bogus allegations of Russian collusion but tha it would result in “prison sentences for some former senior Obama officials.”

“I just have to have faith ultimately, that there’s that, you know, there was a special counsel created, Durham does have the power. We’re fully expecting him to deliver the report,” Nunes said on Sara Carter’s podcast. “It may not be as broad as we want it to be. But look, there are some major perpetrators. I think, as you and everybody else know, we’ve made over 14 criminal referrals. That doesn’t mean 14 individuals, that means 14 different criminal referrals involving multiple individuals.… And this is one of the challenges.”

But now he’s not sounding so confident.

In an interview with Newsmax, Nunes said Garland “seems to be kind of a puppet for the Left” and questioned whether he’ll “bury the report.”

Attorney General William Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel in December 2020 to protect his investigation from being killed by the Biden administration because it’s a lot harder to fire a special counsel than a U.S. attorney.

Garland was noncommittal on the issue when asked about it during his confirmation hearings.

Merrick Garland, @JoeBiden‘s nominee for attorney general, won’t explicitly commit to releasing John Durham’s report into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. pic.twitter.com/dTooCqrDLG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 22, 2021

Donald Trump has been suspicious about the fate of the Durham report for some time now. In May, he released a statement simply asking, “Where’s Durham—whatever happened to the Durham Report?” In June, he said that Durham had “seemingly disappeared from the planet.”

Should we be concerned? Is Nunes really lacking confidence that the Durham report will ever see the light of the day, or is he trying to put Garland in a position to prove him wrong?

Honestly, I’ve had my doubt that the Durham report will ever get released. If it’s as damaging as many of us suspect, it won’t get released without a fight.

