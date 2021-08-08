https://www.oann.com/olympics-cycling-american-valente-wins-gold-in-womens-omnium/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-cycling-american-valente-wins-gold-in-womens-omnium
Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Cycling – Track – Women’s Omnium – Points Race – Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka, Japan – August 8, 2021. Jennifer Valente of the United States holds a U.S. flag as she celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
August 8, 2021
IZU, Japan (Reuters) – American rider Jennifer Valente won the gold medal in the Olympic women’s ominium on Sunday, the final event of the track cycling programme.
Japan’s Yumi Kajihara took the silver medal with Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands the bronze.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)