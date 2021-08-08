https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/outrageous-biden-gang-tells-brazils-bolsonaro-not-mess-voting-machines/

After denying any possible wrongdoing surrounding voting machines in the 2020 Election, the Biden gang suddenly recognizes the potential to steal elections using these machines.

The Biden gang continues to hide behind their numerous corrupt actions from the 2020 Election. Americans have not forgotten and don’t for a minute believe Biden won the 2020 Election. But Biden-Obama continue to role-play in their production pretending Biden received over 60 million votes and miraculously beat President Trump in the 2020 Election.

But after claiming there is no such thing as stealing elections, the Biden-Obama gang warn Brazil’s President Bolsonaro not to mess with voting machines in the upcoming election there.

When U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday, he brought a message from Washington: Don’t mess around with elections. TRENDING: THEY LAUGH AT YOU: Obama and Liberal Elites Spotted Maskless at His Swank Birthday Gala on Martha’s Vineyard as Rest of the Country Hunkers Down in Pandemic A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that the Biden administration raised concerns over Bolsonaro’s unfounded claims of fraud in Brazil’s all-electronic voting system and his threat not to accept the results of next year’s election if the system is not changed. The nature of the message delivered by Sullivan was first reported in the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper on Saturday. It quoted a U.S. official saying Sullivan stressed the importance of not undermining confidence in Brazil’s electoral process, especially given no evidence of fraud in previous elections has been presented. Bolsonaro has railed for weeks against the electronic machines used in Brazil and pushed for the adoption of printed receipts that can be counted if any election result is disputed. He has provided no evidence of past fraud or current vulnerabilities. The president has vociferously attacked a Supreme Court justice for publicly doubting his unfounded claims and for saying the system could be audited.

Sullivan is a real piece of work to call out Bolsonaro for wanting fair elections, especially after what he saw in the 2020 Election in the US. Then again, Sullivan is a self-professed liar.

What a joke Obama-Biden have made of the US. China couldn’t do a worse job destroying this country right now.

