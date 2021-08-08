https://conservativebrief.com/pelosi-congress-47893/



Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a mask mandate for members of the House of Representatives and their staff. Those who break the rule face fines and even a word with the Capitol Police. However, in spite of the apparent seriousness of the rule Pelosi put in place, the House Speaker isn’t one to follow her own rules by appearing to violate the mandate on Friday.

When she walked away from her news conference, she did so without wearing a mask – a clear violation of the rule she put in place for all members of the House.

“That’s it,” said Pelosi as she proceeded to walk away. “I have to go.”

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi violates her own mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/Rz6mC75Du5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2021

Pelosi’s weekly news conference paid tribute to Richard Trumka, the AFL-CIO president who passed away suddenly the day before. She also provided the press with updates on the voting rights bill, the on-going issue with the Jan. 6 committee, and discussion surrounding the infrastructure bill – among others.

This would not be the first time that Pelosi has broken her own mask mandate. The Speaker broke the rule during a photo opportunity just days after she put in place the requirement. As she posted on social media herself, Pelosi shared a video of herself attending the swearing-in of Congressman-elect Jake Ellzey on July 30.

Join me live at the United States Capitol for the ceremonial swearing-in of Congressman-elect Jake Ellzey of Texas’s 6th District. https://t.co/TgHcMfBFRq — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 30, 2021

The New York Post detailed how Pelosi could be heard asking “Can we take off our masks just for the photo?” to the candidate and his family, apparently repeating a question from a photographer.

The Post reported:

The photo-op came after Capitol Attending Physician Dr. Brian Monahan on Tuesday announced that masks were once again required in interior spaces of “all House Office Buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee Meetings” when more than one individual is present. The new guidance came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the re-imposition of mask mandates in areas with “substantial” or “high” coronavirus transmission. The renewed House mask mandate has led to an uproar among Republicans, some of whom met with Monahan Wednesday after the mandate was put back. At that meeting, Monahan disclosed that Pelosi reviewed the guidance before it was publicly announced, a senior GOP aide told the Post. The Speaker has stood firm on the requirement, calling House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” Wednesday after he expressed opposition to it. McCarthy responded by taking to the House floor to accuse Pelosi of “hypocrisy” in a speech that referenced her trip to a closed San Francisco salon to get her hair done last summer.

Pelosi’s implementation of the mask mandate within the House of Representatives has caused furor among Republicans, three of whom have since sued Pelosi over it, alleging that she violated the Constitution in her effort to implement the ban.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and Ralph Norman were all three fined $500 each for violating the mask rule. The rule slaps legislators with a $500 fine for going maskless a single time, and then $2,500 if they do it a second time.

Massie said that the issue was larger than a mere $500 fine and that the precedent it set was a dangerous one.

“We are fighting this fight because if they can get away with this in Congress, they’ll do the same things to our kids when they go back to school, they’ll do the same things to hard working Americans in their workplaces, and they’ll do the same things to our soldiers,” Massie said in a statement, the Washington Examiner reported. “We are standing up to Pelosi for the American people who are tired of mask mandates, vaccine coercion, and violations of basic constitutional rights.”

