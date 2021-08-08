https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/566906-photos-of-obamas-60th-birthday-party-leak-out

Photos leaked of former President ObamaBarack Hussein ObamaPodcast host Katie Halper calls Obama’s lavish birthday plans ‘pretty disgusting’ Photos of Obama’s 60th birthday party leak out US has opportunity to establish stronger economic ties with Laos MORE celebrating his 60th birthday over the weekend, providing small glimpses into the apparent high-profile bash.

The New York Post obtained screenshots of pictures and videos shared by some of the guests, including rapper Trap Beckham and TJ Chapman on social media, as well as Erykah Badu.

In one picture, Obama could be seen on the dance floor, smiling with a mic in hand, while other pictures showed off outdoor designs from the party, which was held at the former president’s home in Martha’s Vineyard, in addition to special credentials that were provided to attendees.

A photo also showed napkins designed especially for the shindig, adorning the text “44×60” in gold lettering in honor of Obama, who was the country’s 44th president.

It wasn’t long after photos of the party surfaced on social media that Obama began to draw heat from critics for being seen without a mask in one of the pictures.

Obama, who has encouraged the public to get vaccinated as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, was vaccinated earlier this year along with former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaStacey Abrams, Michelle Obama collaborating on voting rights push Biden wishes Obama a happy birthday Simone Biles takes herself out of fifth Olympic event MORE.

Some of the high-profile guests that attended the shindig reportedly included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson and John Kerry John KerryUS has opportunity to establish stronger economic ties with Laos Overnight Energy: Major oil companies could face billions in climate taxes under new Senate bill How the US could help Australia develop climate action MORE.

A White House official confirmed ahead of the event that President Biden Joe BidenBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Senate confirms Biden’s pick for Navy secretary CNN’s Jim Acosta on delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis variant?’ MORE would not be able to attend.

According to the Post, Beckham performed his track, “Birthday B—h,” for Obama at that party. Alicia Keys and John Legend also reportedly performed.

The Hill reported late last month that the former president was planning a large party for his birthday at his nearly 30-acre property at Martha’s Vineyard. At the time, sources said A-listers like Oprah Winfrey Oprah Gail WinfreyLarry David, late-night talk hosts cut from Obama birthday guest list Forbes says Fenty has made Rihanna ‘the wealthiest female musician in the world’ Obama limiting birthday party to family, close friends amid COVID-19 concerns MORE and Clooney were invited, while adding that guests were also asked to get tested prior to the event.

But in wake of more reports surfacing of the planned large-scale event, a spokesperson for the Obamas said days back that the former president decided to limit guests to only include family and close friends due to coronavirus concerns.

“Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends,” the spokeswoman said then.

“He’s appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon,” she added.

The announcement came as parts of the nation have seen a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The Post reported that photos and media shared by attendees of the party on social media all had to be taken down not long after due to a photography ban implemented at the event.

