https://www.dailywire.com/news/photos-video-leaked-from-obamas-allegedly-scaled-back-60th-birthday-party

Photos and video were leaked from former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party over the weekend, despite a photography ban that was implemented for those who were invited.

“Celebrities, politicians and a couple hundred other ‘close friends and family members’ packed in to celebrate former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday Saturday in what was billed as a ‘scaled-back’ bash amid rising concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19,” the New York Post reported. “Yet A-listers streamed into Martha’s Vineyard for the swanky soiree at Obama’s $12 million seaside mansion, and few were spotted wearing masks.”

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman allegedly snapped and posted images from the birthday bash and were later forced to delete. Singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known professionally as H.E.R., appears to have done the same.

WATCH:

Via https://t.co/QG9S7POklr, Obama and guests dancing maskless in the poorly ventilated tent. pic.twitter.com/LZG6wCs4T4 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 8, 2021

DJ posts stealth pics of Obama’s ‘epic’ birthday party — before being forced to delete them https://t.co/9fGUVeXaM0 pic.twitter.com/aRO5KOzi9K — New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021

“Obama’s birthday celebrations continued for a third day on Sunday, with the former president enjoying brunch at a seafront restaurant in Martha’s Vineyard,” the Daily Mail reported. “On Saturday night he was caught on video dancing maskless, having the time of his life. In a video posted to Instagram by 50-year-old American singer-songwriter, Erykah Badu, Obama could be seen holding a microphone and strutting his stuff in the middle of the raised dance floor.”

EXCLUSIVE: The party continues! Barack Obama’s 60th celebrations roll into their third day with a birthday brunch with Oprah in Martha’s Vineyard https://t.co/MYaO7oxQWD — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 8, 2021

A separate report from The Daily Mail stated that hundreds of people attended the event, which comes after reports said that it was supposed to be “significantly scaled back” from nearly 500 guests and roughly 200 event staff.

“Despite the New York Times reporting that Oprah Winfrey had withdrawn from the party early amid concerns about Covid 19’s Delta variant the television host was reportedly at a pre party event at the island’s swanky resort on the bluffs on the edge of town,” the report added. “Michelle and Barrack were reportedly present enjoying time with guests including Tom Hanks, George Clooney and Winfrey’s long-time partner Steadman Graham and friend Gayle King all of whom are on the island for tonight’s bash.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

