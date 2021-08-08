http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kSDuP8DJ7qs/

Most Americans are tired of their language being policed by the “woke powers that be,” according to a Rasmussen poll released Friday. So much so, that less than a third of voters believe Americans have true free speech.

When asked “is political correctness a problem in America today?” 65 percent of those polled said yes. Only 22 percent disagreed.

“Rasmussen Reports did not define political correctness in its questions. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines “political correctness” as “conforming to a belief that language and practices which could offend political sensibilities (as in matters of sex or race) should be eliminated,” and it has come to be understood by many as prohibiting critical comments about politically sensitive topics and groups,” according to the report.

Not surprisingly, Democrats are less concerned than Republicans and unaffiliated voters about the threat political correctness poses to free speech. Under half of Democrats — 47 percent — feel they have to be “careful not to say something politically incorrect to avoid getting in trouble,” compared to 78 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of unaffiliated voters.

Americans who earn more than $200,000 a year are also less concerned than lower income earners about the woke mob’s growing grasp on American culture, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults on July 27-28, had a +/- 3 percentage points, and a 95 percent level of confidence. Notably, 79 percent of voters believed political correctness was a problem ten years ago.

Some of America’s higher-earning elite have recently spoken out against cancel culture and political correctness. HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher reacted in late July to the firings of Olympic officials over their past statements and actions.

“This is called a purge. It’s a mentality that belongs in Stalin’s Russia,” Maher said in part.

Actress Megan Fox slammed the same “uneducated, medieval, pitchfork carrying, burn-a-witch-at-the-stake” cancel culture mentality after she was attacked for noting that former President Donald Trump was greeted like “a legend” when he walked into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in mid-July.

Rasmussen referenced another incident involving Grammy award-winning rapper DaBaby, who was dropped from several concert appearances “after making homophobic remarks during a performance.”

“That prompted singer Miley Cyrus to come to the rapper’s defense on Instagram, criticizing the “hate & anger” that is “the nucleus of cancel culture,” and adding: “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds,”‘ according to the poll.

